Registration open for summer YSA golf scramble fundraiser

The Youth Sports Alliance, a local nonprofit that provides athletic scholarships and programming aimed at allowing young people to try out a variety of sports, is preparing to host its summer fundraiser – a team scramble golf tournament at Victory Ranch near Kamas on Monday, June 3.

Unlike its JANS Winter Welcome fundraiser, proceeds from the summer event support the YSA directly, funding its own programming and scholarships. This is the nonprofits fifth annual edition of the fundraiser and its third at Victory Ranch, where it hopes to raise $25,000.

The scramble will tee off at 9 a.m. with drinks and a grab-and-go breakfast. A beverage cart will also make the rounds on the course.

In the golf scramble, teams of four individually hit a tee shot from each hole, then the team plays the best shot and takes turns in its approach to the hole.

After the scramble is complete, the teams will gather for a reception at 2 p.m. at the Freestone Lodge for food, beverages and awards.

Attendees will be able to purchase tickets for an opportunity drawing, with the chance of winning prizes. Last year, the top prizes were items like a parking pass at The Châteaux at Deer Valley and a stay at a condo in Kauai.

Development director Jana Dalton said the evening’s event usually ends between 4 and 5 p.m., allowing patrons to return home in time for supper.

The scramble is limited to 120 total players. Spots are going quickly.

The nonprofit opened registration on April 15 and Dalton said she had already registered 10 teams in two days.

“It’s such a coveted course and so many people want to play it,” she said. “Not only that, they get to play this great course and support YSA at the same time.”

Tickets are $325 for individuals or $1200 for a team.

For information or to register, call Dalton at 435-214-0792 or email at jdalton@ysaparkcity.org.