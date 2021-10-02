Regular season ends in a loss, but Miners seniors celebrated

The seniors on Park City's girls soccer team were honored at halftime during the Miners' game against Brighton. The Miners fell to the Bengals but the seniors expressed gratitude for the support of friends and family members.

Brendan Farrell/Park Record

Between the 14 losses in 16 games and a midseason coaching change, it hasn’t been the final season that seniors on Park City’s girls soccer team envisioned.

But under the lights of Dozier Field and in front of a crowd of friends and family, none of that mattered to the Miners. It was all about playing as hard as possible to give the seniors one more moment to celebrate.

“It means a lot to see how many people came out and supported us because obviously girls soccer doesn’t get a lot of recognition,” senior Elle Jones said. “It was fun to see a lot of our students, our peers out there supporting us and of course our parents.”

Two goals in the second half for Brighton, however, handed the Bengals a 2-0 win to end the regular season for Park City. The Miners are 2-14 heading into the state playoffs with a 2-10 record in region play. Park City hung around with Brighton for most of the night, but the Bengals’ surge in the second half was ultimately too much.

“Nobody gave up tonight,” said Miners coach Melanie Moffat. “The seniors started off and they came out, they played hard, tough. I’m really impressed with them. We had some great leadership on the team.”

Moffat was previously coaching the freshmen and sophomore team that she said ended the year with a 9-2 record. She is aiming to help the Miners hit the reset button mentally with the state playoffs approaching.

“The girls are very positive, and we’ve had some team meetings and it’s gone pretty well,” she said. “I think they’re making a lot of connections on the field, and we’re looking forward to playoffs and improving some things.”

An even first half had the two teams still knotted at 0 at halftime. Brighton had a couple of chances, including a header in front of the net that soared over the crossbar about 10 minutes in, but both defenses kept the opposing offense in check.

Senior goalkeeper Emerson Abraham came up with a couple of key saves in the second half to keep the Bengals off the scoreboard, like when she tipped a free kick over the crossbar early in the period. Abraham made another sprawling save midway through the second half, but the dive on Dozier Field’s turf drew blood, sending her to the bench to get it bandaged. Park City briefly inserted backup goalkeeper Stevie Hough. Brighton scored shortly after on a shot right in front of the net that Hough had no opportunity to save. The Bengals doubled their lead with 13 minutes to go with Abraham back between the posts.

Still, senior night didn’t lose any of its luster. Park City’s 12 seniors were honored at halftime with a ceremony, and that’s really what the night was about.

“It was amazing, even though it was a loss, I think it was one of the more fun games we’ve ever played,” senior Emma Schwartz said. “Not only with positive coaching, but with positivity all around, it changes everything, and I’m just beyond happy that I was a part of this team this year.”

Despite everything the Miners have been through this year, Park City is doing its best to keep its hopes high ahead of the state playoffs.

“We’re going to try our best,” Schwartz said. “I’m proud of us. I still want to see us go out and give it our all. I think that’s all we can do is have a good time and try our best.”