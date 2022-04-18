Retired Olympian Brad Wilson joins Wasatch Freestyle coaching staff

Park City moguls skier Brad Wilson crosses the finish line during this year’s World Cup event at Deer Valley Resort. Wilson is joining Wasatch Freestyle as the new head mogul coach.

David Jackson/Park Record

Park City moguls skier Brad Wilson decided that this season would be his last, but he couldn’t stay away from the sport for long.

The three-time Olympian joins the coaching staff at Wasatch Freestyle as the head mogul coach. Wilson is coming off a final season that included top-10 finishes in the overall moguls and dual moguls World Cup standings as well as a trip to the Games, where he finished 25th. Wilson’s career accomplishments also include three World Cup wins, 16 World Cup podium finishes and two World Championships medals, one of which was at his home course of Deer Valley Resort.

“I think it’s going to be sweet, I’m looking forward to it,” Wilson said. “Kind of started up a little bit and created a game plan and schedule and prep, and putting things together is pretty sweet. It’s kind of nice because I can use what I’ve learned from being on the (U.S.) ski team to putting out and teaching these kids how to ski and when to ski.”

Jon O’Brien, Wasatch Freestyle’s director, is excited about the hire, noting that Wilson’s experience and expertise will be valuable to the kids coming up through the program.

“He grew up in our program and he knows our system and he’s going to be a great addition to our program, so we’re really happy to have him,” O’Brien said. “They certainly respect him, and not only does Brad have that experience as an Olympian, but he also knows how to relate to and work with young athletes and knows what their journey involves and what they need. But also (he) knows how to convey that information.”

Coaching wasn’t Wilson’s original plan as he started thinking about retirement and life after skiing. But as the end approached, Wilson felt that his calling was in coaching.

“That desire to go and coach and give back in that kind of attitude came up a lot more,” Wilson said. “Wasatch was also in need of a coach, and they’re a really good program. They did a lot for me, so it just seemed like not only the right thing to do for the sport, but just kind of the right thing to do.”

Wilson’s brother, Bryon, who won a bronze medal in moguls at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, previously served as Wasatch Freestyle’s head moguls coach before moving to the national team in 2020. Brad Wilson is excited to take over his brother’s previous job.

“I got some big shoes to fill, for sure,” Brad Wilson said. “He was a great coach as well, and he’s obviously moved on to the ski team. He was a great coach coaching me on the team, I really liked the way he coached.”

Wasatch Freestyle is coming off a successful season, with former athletes like Wilson, Nick Page and Cole McDonald competing in Beijing this year. The organization had ties to four more skiers who competed at the Deer Valley World Cup in January, including 2022 Olympian Sabrina Cass. O’Brien feels that Brad Wilson will bring a lot to the table for Wasatch Freestyle.

“I think the community really adores Brad, and of course now that he’s retired, they’re rooting for him,” O’Brien said. “Having him be with Wasatch Freestyle is just a very natural fit.”