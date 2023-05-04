 Reversal of fortune | ParkRecord.com
Reversal of fortune

The Park City High School Miners boys varsity lacrosse team played the Olympus Titans at home on Dozier Field Wednesday night. It was the first meeting of the teams since last year’s state championship match — which the Miners won, claiming the 5A title. On Wednesday, the Titans came into the game undefeated and leading the league. They scored three times in the first two minutes and went on to win 15-5; here, in the third quarter, Miners netminder AJ Silianoff gathers a tough shot on goal.
David Jackson/Park Record

Sports
