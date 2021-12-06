Riely, Kimche lead Park City to third straight win to open season

Senior Sam Riely and junior Ava Kimche have known each other for years, and their chemistry together is so strong that Riely always knows where Kimche is on the court. Pickup games of basketball at the PC MARC have developed that connection over time.

“I like to drive and kick right out to her on the 3-point line, and she hits it,” Riely said. “It’s really easy, and we keep each other’s heads up.”

Their connection was on display Friday as the Riely-Kimche duo led Park City’s girls basketball team to a 35-32 win over Tooele, the Miners’ third straight win to open the season. Kimche had a team-high 12 points, and Riely added another 11 to match her brand-new No. 11 jersey. Park City faltered late but held on for the win.

“I’m just trying to get open as much as I can, and we all have just been saying to just get as many shots up as we can,” Kimche said. “Thankfully, mine have been falling, and I’m just trying to help the team still become undefeated.”

Park City’s offense came out firing in the first quarter, scoring 14 points to Tooele’s nine. However, the Miners struggled mightily in the second quarter after early foul trouble forced Park City coach Brett Isaacson to pull seniors Josie Killen and Kathleen Whiteley.

The Miners scored just three points in the period and committed several turnovers. Their lead slipped to just three points, at 17-14, heading into halftime.

But the Miners came out of the break determined to put the game away, and they started the second half with an 8-2 run to further extend the lead. Riely and Kimche scored eight of Park City’s 10 points in the third quarter, giving the Miners a 27-18 advantage heading into the fourth.

“In the second half, we adjusted our offense and just spread the floor a lot more in the third quarter, which I think really gave them more room to operate, and they weren’t turning it over as much,” Isaacson said. “I think everything just got congested and they were trying to force things that just weren’t there.”

Tooele responded with a strong rally to open the fourth quarter, narrowing the lead to four points with just under five minutes to go. Whiteley had a couple of buckets to settle the Miners down, but a couple of 3-pointers kept Tooele alive. The Buffaloes had the ball down three with 12.5 seconds left, but Park City’s defense made one final stop to win the game.

Just three games in, the Miners are piecing together an identity of a team with a stingy defense that can still score enough points to win games. And it’s working so far.

“We’re going to play 2-3 (zone), we’re going to trap three-quarter court, and we’re going to rebound the ball and play loose on offense,” Isaacson said. “Defense and rebounding. I feel like we finally kind of have an identity, and we’re going to just stick with that because it’s been working for three games at least.”

Riely has played for the varsity team for four years, and she’s noticed a few differences this year other than Park City’s undefeated record. Riely helped pump the team up after its rough second quarter, and the Miners responded with a strong third. The Miners haven’t always had that resilience.

“Everyone smiled again, everyone was back in it, and we knew we had to start off that third quarter with a run,” Riely said. “That was one of our biggest problems with my freshman and sophomore years. We’d come out at halftime, even if we were up at halftime, we just couldn’t come out. We really came out in the third quarter and shoved it down their throats.”