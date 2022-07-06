Rugby takes center stage on Independence Day

When people think about sports played on the Fourth of July, most think about baseball. The national pastime has its place on Independence Day, with major and minor league teams across the country playing, usually with caps and accessories adorned with red, white and blue. Others turn their attention to Coney Island for the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

But in Park City, rugby is part of the town’s Fourth of July celebrations. Park City Haggis Rugby Football Club hosted a series of matches at City Park on Monday with a large crowd of onlookers from the sidelines.

“I’ve been heavily involved with this club for eight years, and this is one of my favorite days with the club,” Shon Curtis said. “A lot of people, see all of my friends, play some rugby, drink some beer, enjoy the sunshine.”

Monday’s event was a little more special than past years, as Curtis said it was the 50th anniversary of the first Independence Day rugby game. In the past, the Park City Muckers would face the Salt Lake Haggis on July 4. The two clubs have long since merged, but the tradition carries on. Now, it serves as the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“This is where we get the majority of our money for our trips, like over to Denver,” Curtis said. “Because that’s where we play is over in Denver. So, that pays for our hotels and travel and rentals. So, this is very big for us.”

Curtis started playing rugby after being introduced to the sport by a friend. He says he went on to play for the University of Utah’s club rugby team and the U.S. U-19 team. Curtis wrestled and played football, but nothing is like rugby for him.

“It’s the best sport ever,” Curtis said. “I’ve played every sport, except for hockey, and it’s my favorite sport. It’s the biggest conglomerate of people and friend group. I have friends in every major state, every major country because of rugby.”

The speed, strength and physicality in the sport of rugby were all on full display at City Park on Independence Day.

David Jackson/Park Record

Among the participants at City was retired former rugby player Robert Lopez. Lopez hung up his cleats five years ago, but Park City’s Fourth of July rugby games brought him back, at least for one day.

“I’ve come every year since I was 18 years old, (and) I’m 55 now,” Lopez said. “It’s just tradition every year. Even through marriages, even through kids, everyone knows where I’m going on the Fourth of July.”

Lopez’s rugby experience dates back to when the Muckers would square off with Haggis before the merger.

“We’ve always envied the situation with the Muckers having us up here, and we couldn’t beat them, so we joined them,” Lopez said. “We’d always have these big rivalries, and Haggis was a pretty good team from Salt Lake. We’d have big rivalry games, but we could never get away from how great it was up here.”

At 55, Lopez knows his limits. He didn’t want to suffer yet another nosebleed after finally getting it fixed. He said he was happy just to make a pass or tackle. But it’s the people that keep him coming back.

“Even the guys that you’re competitive with and you get into fights even on the field and things, you’re still brothers, you’re still friends,” he said. “You all want to hang out, and this is the sport we love, and this is the one thing that brings us together. And a beer.”

Scott Strong has been playing in Park City on Independence Day since he was a high schooler in 2007, with the exception of one year. Strong commuted from Riverton but says the trip is well worth it.

“It’s everything; this is the only thing I look forward to on the Fourth of July,” he said. “You have your fireworks and stuff, but this whole event is probably the single thing why I drive up here.

“I get to see old friends from various teams I’ve played for, and we all just come out here and friendly hit each other, but with bad intentions.”

Strong said he currently plays for Park City Haggis as well as the selects team for the Utah Warriors. He noted that players from a wide range of backgrounds come up to play in Park City and that it’s a good way to see the sport in person.

“It gives the public a chance to see what rugby is and be intimate with it,” Strong said. “Being able to be feet from the field, to be able to see the hits and stuff, so it’s a cool opportunity.”

To outsiders, the tradition of playing rugby, a sport that the U.S. isn’t known for playing, on Independence Day might seem odd. But the rugby players at City Park on Monday wouldn’t have it any other way.

“This has become my tradition,” Strong said. “You can see hundreds of players come up here. It’s become their tradition on the Fourth of July. So, there’s nothing more American to me than playing some rugby.”