Schild carves out consistency with pair of third-place finishes at Deer Valley World Cup

Morgan Schild races down the moguls course on Thursday at the FIS Visa Freestyle International Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort. Schild took first during last year's World Cups at Deer Valley, and took third in both of this year's competitions on Wednesday and Thursday.

"I'm happy with third, I'm happy that this puts me in an amazing position for qualifying for Pyeongchang, so I honestly couldn't ask for anything else," she said. "I definitely collapsed into my mom's arms and couldn't hold back tears of excitement. It's a huge relief of pressure right now and I'm just on cloud nine."

Schild came off a knee injury last season and said, though Deer Valley wasn't specifically marked in her mind as a point of return, it's an auspicious place for her.

"I know that I really like this course — I like being home, I like having my family cheering me on, and honestly thinking that my mom was at the bottom cheering me on really helps me keep it together and allow myself to lay down my run," she said.

With her podiums, she qualified for the U.S. Olympic moguls team.