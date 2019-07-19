Second annual Pie-N-Beer Run set for July 20

If you’re looking for a good race, some good (root) beer and a delicious pie, Park City’s Pie N Beer Run is returning on Saturday, July 20.

The five-mile fun run is set to start at 7 a.m. at the Fieldhouse and is open to those 21 and over. Although no alcohol will be served, runners can expect root beer and pie waiting for them when they cross the finish line as well as additional prizes for the winners. Other Pioneer Day-themed refreshments will also be made available to those participating.

The cost to participate is $30, and interested participants can register online or pay the morning of the event.

Come July 24th, the entire state of Utah will celebrate Pioneer Day — a day in remembrance for when Brigham Young entered the Salt Lake Valley in 1847, leading a group of Mormon pioneers. These religious refugees left their homes in the Midwest and ventured west for a place to colonize and call their own, which end up being in Salt Lake City and Utah as a whole.

One of the tongue-in-cheek ways Park City honors this momentous day in the state’s history is with the annual Pie-N-Beer Run, a take on the word “pioneer.”

“This is the second year we’ve done the Pie N Beer run, but it’s a little slow with everyone on vacation,” Kelly Isleib, Basin Rec Fitness coordinator, said. “We are expecting more people from last year’s event so it should still be a lot of fun for everyone who comes out.”

With Basin Recreation and the Park City Municipal Athletic and Recreational Center teaming up, this year’s version of the Pie-N-Beer Run is just a third of a bigger group of events called ‘Mountain Miles 2019’, a first for the community of Park City. Runners don’t have to take part in all three of the events, they can choose to participate in as many as they please.

“This originally stared a couple of years ago when we wanted to do community runs for everyone,” Necia Emery, Basin Rec coordinator, said. “We decided we wanted to team up with the MARC because we wanted to build our relationship with them. …We wanted to make sure we had three events, one for adults, one for kids and one for families.”

The Pie-N-Beer run is the first installation and will be followed by a “Back to School Glow N’ Go” run for everyone. That will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10 with a start time of 9:30 p.m. at Willow Creek Park. The three-mile run is expected to be filled with kids wearing/holding anything glow in the dark and be used a primary way to get the community involved with outdoors recreation.

“It’s going to be late at night, a way to welcome the kids for coming back to school,” Emery said. “We are going to have a lot of festive stuff for this one; glow in the dark, face painting and similar stuff for kids.”

The final event is titled the “Run for Recreation” and is the longest of the three runs, covering six miles and taking place on Saturday, Sept. 7. Runners will start at the PC MARC and finish at the Fieldhouse. With a start time set at 8 a.m., all families are welcome to come out, get a good workout in and enjoy a day with your neighbors and fellow Parkites.

“This one is all about bridging the gap between the kids and adults from the previous two runs,” Isleib said. “This is the fun one because the MARC will kick it off by providing breakfast prior to the race for everyone. … Then with the race ending at the Fieldhouse, we’ll take over and be throwing the after-party for the three events.”

Everything being done by Basin Recreation and the MARC is to help support the scholarship programs offered by each place to the youth of Park City — that’s why proceeds from the Mountain Miles event will go to directly funding those programs and offerings.

“This is all about family fun and fitness, very community orientated to where the people in Park City can come out and be together, develop habits of being outside and playing,” Isleib said. “In the end though, it’s about giving back to the community through these scholarships so this way, when kids get the scholarships it’s really coming from the community.”