Senior Cutter LaPine, ‘one of the truly crafty players,’ leads the charge for the Miners

Cutter LaPine shoots one of three game-winning free throws at the end of a game earlier in the season against Morgan. Miners coach Thomas Purcell calls LaPine one of the best players he’s seen come through Park City.

Park City senior Cutter LaPine has a deep bag of tricks to give defenders headaches.

He has the speed and dribbling capabilities to quickly change directions at any point to complement a deadly shot. If a defender plays too close, he’ll easily burn him. Give him some space, and he can hit practically any shot on the court.

“I notice that teams will scout him and they’ll notice how fast he is,” senior Luke Varechok said. “They’ll have to have guys that can move with him, so they tend to stay a little bit more off of him. And when he drives to the basket, he pulls back really fast, and that gives him that wide-open look.”

LaPine, despite standing at just 5-foot-9, is arguably the Park City basketball team’s best offensive weapon. Miners coach Thomas Purcell calls him one of the best players that he’s seen come through Park City. The athlete Purcell compares him to? Wayne Gretzky.

“He’s one of the truly crafty players you see in high school where he knows the game well enough that he can navigate areas that I can’t even imagine dribbling a basketball,” Purcell said. “They said Wayne Gretzky somehow, he just knew where the puck was going to be instead of where it was, and he played his entire career on where the puck was going to be, not where it was. I see a lot of that in Cutter, where he just seems to end up — he knows where the ball’s going to be at the end of the play, not where it is right now, and he plays accordingly.”

Purcell towers over his star point guard, and he understands that they see basketball from two different perspectives. He knows that sometimes he just has to let LaPine do his thing, even if it’s not the most risk-averse style of basketball.

“Cutter has so many of those plays that you just have to let him go, he has so many that are, ‘Oh no, oh no, oh no, oh yes,’” he said. “Things that look like they’re just completely out of control, and then you end up with a layup.”

LaPine is originally from Bend, Oregon, and his family moved to Park City when he was in fourth grade. He’s known teammates like fellow seniors Varechok, Wyatt Lister and Dylan Wistner for years. On a team entirely made up of juniors and seniors, there’s plenty of chemistry built up from these relationships.

Lister and LaPine occasionally golf together, and one day they were on opposite sides of a two-man scramble where the loser had to buy lunch. Of course, it quickly became incredibly competitive, and LaPine ended up on the losing end. According to Lister, LaPine was stewing for the rest of the day.

“Cutter is one of those guys who, not in basketball as much, but when we’re playing golf and we’re having fun, we’re talking trash, it’s easy to get in his head,” Lister said. “It’s easy to get in his head, sometimes he turns into this angry ball of hate.

“He’s really competitive, he’s really competitive at everything he does,” Lister added. “I think that in and outside of basketball, that’s a really good thing. Cutter is obviously a very talented basketball player, an incredible student. I think everything he puts effort into, he really cares about.”

Away from competitions for lunch, one of the things working in LaPine’s favor is a recent growth spurt. LaPine said that he was listed at 5-foot-5 just a year ago. The extra few inches aren’t a game-changer, but they certainly haven’t hurt.

“I’ve always been shorter, but I think it’s definitely made it easier to get off floaters and jump shots, which is a big part of my game,” LaPine said. “I’ve certainly worked on my ballhandling a lot to get space.”

Wistner enjoys playing with LaPine and watching him go to work. LaPine’s combination of speed and skill keeps the Miners offense rolling. LaPine tied Varechok for a team-high in points with 14 on Wednesday, and his season highlights include scoring 22 points against Rowland Hall to open the season and sinking three free throws at the buzzer to defeat Morgan.

“No matter how many kids are out there bigger than him, he still plays his game and does really well,” he said. “Just his confidence, he knows that he can blow past kids and make shots. He’s really comfortable out there on the court, and it’s cool to watch.”

Varechok has noticed a difference as well. If there’s anyone on the Miners who knows how valuable size can be, it’s the 6-foot-7 Varechok.

“He was really good in middle school, but he didn’t have that size advantage that didn’t make him an elite player, I would say,” Varechok said. “But now that he has the size, I feel like he has the potential to be an elite player.”

Between basketball and applying for colleges, LaPine has a lot of goals that he’s working toward. But college applications are a waiting game, and his plan for right now is to spend his final season with the Miners by playing his best and doing everything he can to help the team win. With his abilities, he puts Park City in a position to do that every time he takes the court.

“I think that I made a lot of friends through (basketball), a community of people who wanted to get better and play, and it’s really fun,” LaPine said. “I hope to make the best of it going forward the rest of the season.”