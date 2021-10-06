Shorthanded Miners come away with win over Murray

With the roster down seven players due to injury, senior Mattie Prior kept the Park City volleyball team together on Tuesday night against Murray.

The Miners called Prior’s number early and often against the Spartans (8-15, 1-6) in a 3-1 win at home, improving Park City’s record to 7-8 overall but 6-2 in Region 6 play. After the injuries and a tough 1-3 showing against some of the best teams in the state at a tournament over the weekend, the 25-14, 21-25, 25-12, 25-11 win was a much-needed boost. The Miners will travel to last-place East on Thursday before going on the road again for another tournament.

Park City’s injured list includes senior Cassie Prior with a broken wrist as well as two of the Miners’ senior setters due to concussions. Sophomore Camden Goodman and junior Messana Haslock stepped in at setter and kept Park City’s offense moving all night long.

“Camden stepped in today, and we’ve been working on tempo trying to speed up our offense, and she just did a phenomenal job today,” Miners coach Matt Carlson said. “Messana came in, a junior, both setters did a good job, so it’s good. It’s good to see that we’re implementing some offensive systems so we can actually get kills.”

A back-and-forth start to the first set had both teams knotted at five, and that’s when Mattie Prior started to take over. She pounded home kills in three of the next four points to give Park City an 8-6 lead. Prior and senior Siena Volmer combined for several more kills in the frame en route to a dominant 25-14 victory.

“Mattie kind of felt the pressure, I think, to carry the team, but she stepped into the role of just being a leader to the underclassmen and show them how to play good volleyball,” Carlson said. “She just took it in stride, and it’s awesome, it’s really cool to see.”

The Miners carried over that momentum into the second set, taking an early 11-4 lead. However, Murray took control after that, making the lead disappear before taking one of its own. After Park City took the lead back at 19-18, Murray went on a 6-1 run to set up set point at 24-20. After the Spartans’ serve went into the net, they put the Miners away when a Park City attack fell out of bounds.

After that, though, it was all Miners. A pair of aces from junior Emma Cusimano gave Park City an early 8-3 lead in the third set, and the Miners never looked back. The Spartans put themselves within five points at 13-8, but that was as close as they would get to a comeback. Park City scored 12 of the last 16 points in the frame to take it 25-12.

The fourth set played out similarly to the third, with a couple of runs giving the Miners a commanding 12-5 lead early on. Park City closed the game with a 6-1 run, capping it off with a ball-handling error on Murray to take the match.

“The win wasn’t the biggest part of this, it was implementing what we had been working on, finally just doing better on our blocking assignments,” Carlson said. “And more importantly is offensively actually running an offensive system, so that was huge. We spent all weekend working on that.

“They’re hungry to learn, they’re hungry to grow, so there’s a transformation happening in the program, which I’m really excited about.”