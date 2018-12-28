Skullcandy Crushers’ Beck Milner named Player to Watch by national youth baseball magazine

Park City has produced some elite baseball talent in recent years, from Parker Morin (Catcher for the Omaha Stormchasers, the Kansas City Royals' triple-A affiliate) to Chandler Anderson (currently heading into his senior season at Utah).

Another Parkite is drawing some attention on the diamond now, too – 15-year-old Beck Milner.

Milner has long been a member of the local Skullcandy Crushers baseball organization, and now he's managing to land more spots at national showcases, like the one that was held in Reno, Nevada from Aug. 2-5.

Milner did it all in one game at the showcase. After his team went down 5-1, Milner took over on the mound. He held his opponent to only one run in four innings and also managed to smack a game-winning three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning.

"Once we hit tournament play, it was a whole different kid," Milner's coach, Eric Moore, said. "I had no doubt when he stepped to the plate in that situation that we were going to win the game."

Because of that performance, as well as one in a home run derby, he has been recognized by Baseball Youth magazine as a player to watch. In addition to a profile in the national magazine, Milner is drawing the praise of his coach.

"His knowledge about the game – very intelligent as far as what to do," Moore said. "He's like a coach on the field. To have a kid at his level of knowledge, it really makes my job easier.

"We're very big on kids that not only can play the game, but also respect the game. He had total respect for everybody all weekend. Just a fantastic kid to be around."

That's why Moore nominated Milner for the recognition in Baseball Youth, which magazine president Matt Roberts said is exactly what his publication is looking for in players. Baseball Youth is a quarterly publication that showcases the best of the best in the youth ranks.

"We lean on our coaches pretty heavily, so we value their feedback," he said. "For them to come back and say this kid can play and he's a great kid, looks you in the eye, shakes your hand, respects his parents, that's a pretty big deal."

After Christmas, Milner will head down to Orlando, Florida for the New Year's Classic at Disney, where Moore will once again be his coach for the 16U squad. The invite-only tournament will feature some of the best players in the 16U age group from around the country, and some international players as well.