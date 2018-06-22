Skullcandy Crushers win Utah Summer Games

The Skullcandy Crushers 16U Utah baseball team won the Utah Summer Games last week after beating home team Cedar Baseball to win the championship game.

Head coach and Crushers director Brent Milner said he has always been interested in the multi-sport tournament because of the breadth of games and the competition it attracts. The tournament has more than 30 events, ranging from soccer to arm wrestling and bass fishing, and draws baseball teams from around the country. Milner also liked that the baseball competition allows only wooden bats. The Crushers frequently practice with wood bats as a way of honing their skills.

"The difference is the sweet spot on a wood bat is much smaller," he said. "So you really have to refine your hitting to get it to launch. … We really enjoy playing in these wood bat tournaments and showing our prowess and expertise in hitting with wood."

The Crushers played five games, going 4-1 after losing the opener to Cedar Baseball, 10-2. Assistant coach Paul Thompson said the Crushers' faith in team was one of the distinguishing factors that helped them win.

"The great thing is, we were down big in a couple games and they just kept believing and kept chipping away and chipping away, and never gave up that belief," he said. "It's a special group of young men."

The Crushers beat the Las Vegas Mustangs 7-2, SBA Navy, out of St. George, 7-0, and the SC Warriors, of Lexington, South Carolina, 7-4.

The Crushers then won the championship game, defeating Cedar Baseball 13-9 in a rematch.

This weekend, the team will play a tournament in Carson City, Nevada, then will travel to Heber on July 4 for the Firecracker tournament.

"We're trying to give these guys some new experience and essentially help them with an understanding of the finer points of the game," Milner said of the team, which is a collection of Utah players. "Hopefully they take those experiences and share them back in their community whether they play spring or fall ball high school or otherwise."