Skyline loss shows Miners path to improvement early in season

Some nights, it’s just not your night. And it just wasn’t Park City’s night against Skyline on Thursday.

Whether it was Skyline serves hitting the top of the net and somehow lipping over for a point on multiple occasions, dropping the first nine points of the fourth and final set or missing serves, not a whole lot went Park City’s way.

Skyline defeated Park City (25-23, 25-19, 17-25, 25-15) on Thursday night for the Miners’ first loss of the season against a regional foe. Too many mistakes piled up for Park City (4-2, 3-1 in region play) to overcome, and Park City coach Matt Carlson knows his team is capable of more. The Miners are just six matches into the season, giving them plenty of time to reach their potential.

“We haven’t played a whole lot, so there’s a lot we can work on,” Carlson said. “It was our sixth match of the year, so a lot of things we can clean up and get way better at. We’re not going to be the same team by the end of the year. When we play them again, we’re not going to be the same.”

The two teams started the match with a tightly contested opening frame – neither team led by more than two points the entire set. Park City had an opportunity to claim the first set with a 23-22 lead, but Skyline recorded the next three points to steal it.

But senior Lola Lane was a big reason why the Miners were in that position in the first place. Lane led the team in kills with 12 on the night, and she had seven in the first set alone.

“I thought she played some super good volleyball there,” Carlson said. “She played consistent and just needs to make some better decisions in the long run. But overall, a lot of positives.”

Lane said she’d been working on her hitting lately, so she saw some of that pay off on Thursday night. Her 12 kills were by far the most the senior has had in a match this season. She only committed three attack errors and recorded a hitting percentage of .333.

“It felt really good, especially just because I’ve been working super hard in practice to perfect my swing, and all the girls have been,” Lane said. “And so, it feels good to see the outcome when I’ve been working on my process for so long.”

Park City hung around in the second set, but a four-point run for the Eagles fueled by Miners errors ultimately put it out of reach. However, unlike the Miners’ loss to Lone Peak the week prior, Park City scored a decisive win in the third set to prolong the match and prevent another sweep. Just nine days separated the two matches, but it shows progress, especially with how the Miners deal with adversity.

“(The third set) was super exciting,” Lane said. “It just shows us that we do have the ability to come back after a good beating. So, it’s super cool to see that because maybe last year we would have just given up. So, it’s super cool to see that we still have trust in each other and want to work hard, even after we dropped a couple of sets.”

The fourth set was a disaster from the start, with the Miners falling behind 9-0. While it was an even 16-15 the rest of the way, the damage had been done. Thursday’s match was also an opportunity to see what Park City’s shortcomings are so far this season in a competitive match and hopefully correct them.

“Clear direction of things we can work on,” Carlson said. “It comes down to the mental side of the game. Staying in the moment, making better decisions out there. I think we can work on that. So, we fix that, I think it’s a different outcome today. And so, I think the positive is the fact that it’s just coming down to some better decisions and better execution.”