Snapshot: Miners defend state title
The Park City High School hockey team defeated Farmington last week to repeat as state champions. After falling to Farmington earlier in the tournament, the Miners emerged out of the loser’s bracket and defeated the Phoenix twice to capture the title, first in a 1-0 game that was determined in a shootout, then in a 3-1 victory. It was the second straight year the Miners have topped the Phoenix for the championship.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Snapshot: Miners defend state title
The Park City High School hockey team defeated Farmington last week to repeat as state champions. After falling to Farmington earlier in the tournament, the Miners emerged out of the loser’s bracket and defeated the…