Soccer camp plans to bring A.C. Milan trainers, and European style, to Park City

The Park City soccer community is scheduled to get a taste of the European style of play. From Aug. 5 to 18, the MilanXpro camp will bring a host of trainers from A.C. Milan's youth development program to Park City's Willow Park, where it will run two camps (a week for boys and a week for girls) in two age groups, teaching the beautiful game.

Rohit Sreedharan, one of the camp's organizers, said the club will teach the passing-intensive technique and tactics exemplified by the Serie A powerhouse.

"You see a lot of times here it's one-on-one," he said, referring to the more physical tactics of American soccer. "But with the European style, it's passing, holding the ball, possession — it's a lot more technical."

He said students in the older age group (for players aged 11-17), will touch the ball an estimated 2,500 times per day.

They will also receive tactical instruction, developing what Sreedharan called "a vision of how you should think about the flow of the game."

The camp began as a trail run last year when it hosted a small group of about 60 players at Matt Knoop Memorial Park. This year, it aims to coach 300 players, all of whom should have plenty of soccer experience.

"We want elite players," Sreedharan said. "Because there are going to be tough drills. Beginners might fall behind. This isn't a camp for someone who is very casually playing soccer on the weekends. These are for kids playing in competition clubs — all those kids who have committed for a while now, years, in fact, to playing soccer."

The older group will train from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. and costs $650 per player if they aren't based in Park City. Parkites get a special rate of $500 for the older group, or $300 for the younger group (which is meant for players aged 6-11, and normally costs $450). That's because they won't need the chartered transportation that MilanXpro has employed to bring players up from Salt Lake.

In addition to instruction and transportation, players will be buying home and away jerseys, which Sreedharan said were designed by a former designer for clothing labels Diesel and Versace.

Sreedharan added that if the camp goes well, Milan X Pro would continue to visit Park City.

"We would love for this to be a success and keep doing this year after year after year," he said.

For more information go to http://www.milanxpro.com.