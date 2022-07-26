Soccer players descend on Park City for Extreme Cup

Park City will again host a massive youth soccer tournament when the Park City Extreme Cup kicks off on Wednesday. The tournament, held at various fields across Park City and the surrounding areas, runs through Saturday.

“It’s a great, attractive environment for teams to come into and spend some time and play some great soccer on some fantastic fields,” said Eli Ulvi, technical director at Park City Soccer Club. “It’s just a really nice thing for our families to be able to not travel to a tournament or to an event and be able to stay home and be well rested.”

According to Shelley Gillwald, the club’s executive director, the tournament will feature over 400 teams, both in- and out-of-state. Between players, coaches and referees, there will be thousands of participants. The tournament also serves as a fundraiser for the club’s need-based scholarship program. Gillwald said the club already has approximately 90 kids enrolled in the program for this program year and has awarded nearly $100,000.

“The event has always been a massive fundraiser that, you know, the proceeds go to supporting the budget that we have for our scholarship programming and ensuring that kids of all socioeconomic backgrounds can participate and play with the club year-round,” Ulvi said. ‘It’s a really important part of what we do and how we interact with the community.”

On the soccer side of the equation, it’s a valuable opportunity for Park City players to prove their mettle against high-level competition from all over the West without leaving home.

“A lot of these kids, it’s going to be their first tournament of the summer,” Ulvi said. “Some of the teams have played tournaments already, but for a lot of the teams, this is the first tournament of the summer. And so, we’re out training and trying to prepare the best we can to plan the event and represent our community really well. I think it’s definitely a sense of pride to have such a fantastic event in our own backyard.”

It also helps the club by having all its teams play in the same tournament, as it can see how the players are developing.

“It’s also a massive opportunity for club coaches, staff, teams to get around and see all of our teams in action in one location,” Ulvi said. “Kind of a big aspect of what we’re trying to do is get more consistent, have more continuity between our different age groups and programming develop a sense of identity in the club.”