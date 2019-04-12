Soldier Hollow Bike Fest seeks volunteers

It's less than a month until the Soldier Hollow Bike Festival returns to Midway for its third annual event, and Summit Bike Club, which organizes the event, is searching for volunteers.

"The volunteers there can be course marshals (or assist with the) set up, tear-down, awards, different stuff to make sure the event is up and runs smoothly," said MJ Turner, race director.

He expects close to 600 racers of all skill levels, ages and abilities to show up for four days of racing starting May 2.

To accommodate the event, Turner said the organization is seeking to fill close to 200 volunteer shifts.

"We have opportunities for people to help with complete days or a couple hours," Turner said.

This year's festival is significantly larger than in years prior. Previously, it lasted for two days and wasn't designated an S1 stage race by the International Cycling Association. The event is also a Pro XCT series race, which will count toward U.S. national rankings. It is one of the most elite mountain bike races in America.

Several professional cyclists have already registered for the stage race, including high-level locals Keegan Swenson, Sofia Gomez-Villafane and Evelyn Dong as well as Canadian national marathon champion Alexandre Vialle.

There will also be races for elite juniors, the points from which will better their start position at the USA Cycling National Championships in Winter Park, Colorado, this July.

The Soldier Hollow Bike Festival starts Thursday, May 2, with time trial races. Friday will be dedicated to short track racing, followed by cross-country races on Saturday and marathon races on Sunday.

Cannondale and Park City Bike Demos will bring bikes to demo. Vendors like POC, Hyper Shred, Kodiak Cakes and others are also scheduled to attend.

Those who volunteer will get swag donated from vendors, plus a water bottle, a ProBar and a tee shirt.

Volunteers will also get a 10 percent discount on race entry if they commit two to four hours of their time, a 50 percent discount if they volunteer between four and eight hours and a complementary race if they volunteer more than eight hours.

"It's getting close," Turner said, reflecting on the timetable. "It's stressful but it seems to be coming together very well."

More information is available at sohobikefest.com.