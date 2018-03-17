Solomon Fund grant window closing

The Solomon Fund, an initiative from the Park City Community Foundation focused on broadening Latino families' access to sports, is concluding its grant cycle on March 23.

Organizations that share the Solomon Fund's inclusive vision and submit strong proposals for advancing it will be eligible for grants of up to $25,000, the organization's website stated. All told, the Solomon Fund plans to distribute $100,000 in grants to organizations who submit their proposals to solomonfund@parkcitycf.org.

The initiative already partners with key local organizations such as the Youth Sports Alliance, Basin Recreation, Park City Recreation, Park City Soccer Club and others. Most recently, Diego Zegarra, development and special projects manager with Park City Community Foundation, said the Fund has partnered with Ballet West, which offered competitive pricing for classes, earned a grant, and increased Latino participation from three to 23 students.

"That's a big one, I'm pretty proud of that one," Zegarra said of Ballet West's commitment. "I think that they have always had strong programs, but because they are not that large of a program they were lacking the bandwidth to reach the Latino population. The families have always been interested in exposing their kids to sports and recreational opportunities in town and Ballet West was no exception."

Organizations interested in applying for grants should put together a short explanation of their project, including a budget. The Solomon Fund will decide on which projects will be funded after reviewing the documents in April.

Though Zegarra said all proposals for broadening diversity in sport are welcome, the Solomon Fund is particularly interested in solving transportation issues this year.

Recommended Stories For You

"It's hard for any working family to get transportation from work to the field, hopefully we will be able to pilot some projects," he said, adding that the nonprofit would welcome any ideas regarding how to solve the issue.

On March 25, the Solomon Fund is set to host a registration event at the Christian Center of Park City with the goal of connecting underserved families with sports organizations and expanding Latino representation in local sports.

Families that want to attend and peruse sports programming options need only to show up. Some organizations require proof of free and reduced lunch eligibility, though most do not, Zegarra said.

For more information go to: http://parkcitycf.org/our-impact/other-programs/solomonfund/.