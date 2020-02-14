Sophomore goalie Colten McIntyre leads Park City to berth in state title game following 4-0 win over Farmington

In a quest for a state championship in hockey, it always helps to have the best goalie.

So when Park City lined up against rival Farmington on Wednesday night at the Stein Aquatic Center in Salt Lake City with a berth in the state championship game on the line, coach Josh Angevine was pretty calm knowing who was in front of the net: sophomore Colten McIntyre.

“Goaltending is the strongest part of our game, and it’s because of Colten after what he did last year as a freshman in leading us that far and what he’s done this year,” Angevine said. “It’s not easy to step into that role like he did, but he did so with maturity and has continued to play as well, if not better, this season.”

Sophomore Colten McIntyre put together another stellar performance defending the goal, recording 20 saves in leading Park City to a 4-0 victory over Farmington.

McIntyre was the best goalie in Utah during the regular season, leading the Utah High School Hockey League in goals against average (1.30) and save percentage (.937). He’s been even better through two games of the state playoffs, having yet to give up a goal while recording 26 saves.

But on Wednesday night, McIntyre was at his best.

He recorded numerous saves against Farmington breakaways, and with each big save you could see the demoralization on the faces of his opponents. It’s a spot that McIntyre relishes being in.

“I love this sport because there’s so much to do and you have to always be moving forward,” McIntyre said. “I don’t know why, but it’s just fun being shot at. … I love the feeling of stopping a shot and knowing how much it helps my team but also messes with the other team.”

It wasn’t just McIntyre by himself who helped lead the Miners.

Park City’s depth played a major role in leading the Miners to a 15-1 regular season and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Their +82 goal differential was tops in division one.

So it comes as no surprise that the defense also played a big role in preserving the shutout. Park City was whistled for six penalties, resulting in six times they were forced to play down a man for two minutes each. But each time the Miners killed the penalty, showcasing the game experience for the senior-laden squad.

“They’ve absolutely helped drive this season, just their experience and composure on the ice whenever things might get tough is very calming,” Angevine said. “Going from a young team to one with a lot of leadership has definitely been different, and adjustment for me as a coach. But this group, if we are to achieve our goal, are going to be a huge reason why we reach the top.”

It was an offensive onslaught for the Miners though, the second-highest scoring team in the state.

Senior Grant Stevens, in a comeback game for him, led the team with three points (one goal and two assists). Stevens was suspended for one game this season following the aftermath of a cross-checking penalty he received the last time Park City played Farmington.

After a scoreless first period in which all 12 of the Miners’ shots were stopped, Park City exploded in the second period.

Sebastien Skeffington got the scoring started with a goal halfway through the period, assisted by Stevens and Keegan Torrey. Senior Scott Burnette followed with an unassisted goal to make the score 2-0.

The Miners added two more goals in the third period with Stevens scoring after being assisted by seniors Jackson Ehlers and Chris Bratcher. Senior Connor Schulz — who leads the state in playoff goals with six — followed suit with a goal less than two minutes later after being assisted by Stevens.

After the win, the Miners are in no short of confidence heading into the state championship game on Monday, Feb. 24 at 6:45 p.m. at the Steiner Aquatic Center in Salt Lake City. They will either be facing Farmington or Bingham in their quest for their first state title game, something Angevine has been shooting for after losing twice the championship game in his four years as head coach.

“In the history of Park City High School, we have yet to win a state championship in ice hockey, so obviously that’s our goal, Angevine said. “As a coach who’s been there often and has yet to win, I’m always looking for ways for us to improve or for me to do better. I think this year is the year for us.”