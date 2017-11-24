South Korean Skeleton racer Sungbin Yun sets UOP course record

South Korea's Sungbin Yun is set to be a sensation in his home country. During a year when the Olympics are coming to Pyeongchang, Sungbin got a jump on establishing himself as a frontrunner.

It was clear seconds into his first run of the day at the BMW International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation's World Cup at the Utah Olympic Park on Saturday that Yun was formidable. He put up the fastest start of the race then guided his sled with ease. At the finish line, two athletes from Great Britain cursed quietly while watching his run. He crossed the line from his first run in 48.82 seconds to take the lead by more than one-third of a second over Martins Dukers of Latvia.

His second run was just as dominant, and announcers pointed out that the Korean was subtly waving to the crowd while racing and set a new track record in the process.

"It's a victory lap for Yun," one said, and it was. He finished in 48.50, even faster than his first run, and broadened his lead to .6 seconds above Dukers.

The Korean team was tightlipped about their victory. Managers and coaches declined to comment, leaving Yun to dust off his English after the race.

"(I'm) so happy, I can't believe … this time, this run," he said. "This is my first track record. I am so happy about that."

Recommended Stories For You

He said he is looking forward to Whistler, the next stop in the IBSF World Cup circuit, where he has been successful in the past.

As for the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics, he said he has experience at his home track but he's not perfect there yet.

"(It's) very exciting," he said. "I'm ready for … my home Olympics. I'm ready."