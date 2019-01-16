South Series alpine race draws more than 200 athletes to Park City Mountain

The Intermountain Division Alpine South Series, a ski race series for youth competitors, opened on Park City Mountain's Payday run under sunny skies on Saturday.

Nearly 270 youth skiers raced on Saturday and 230 on Sunday at Park City Mountain, competing in one giant slalom competition per day with a final time comprising two runs each per race.

Park City Ski and Snowboard hosted the race, fielding 80 competitors across the U12 and U14 age groups.

Mackenzie Meirowitz was Park City's leader in Saturday's girls giant slalom, taking third overall with a two-run cumulative time of 1 minute, 14.33 seconds. She was the only Park City skier to break into the top 10 on Saturday in a field of more than 100 racers.

Sophia Hijjawi of Rowmark Ski Academy took first with a time of 1:13.58, followed by Talise Larsh of Snowbasin in 1:13.62.

Park City's Kiera Gallagher finished 11th with a time of 1:17.86.

Recommended Stories For You

On Sunday, Meirowitz took fourth overall (1:14), followed by teammate Vivian Turner in sixth (1:14.13).

Larsh took first (1:12.03), followed by Kira Thomas of Skykomish Ski Team (1:12.65) in second and Hijjawi in third (1:13.81).

Eric Wilkinson, Park City Ski and Snowboard alpine U12 team manager, said Mierowitz and Turner had good races, with many other team members close behind.

In the boys competition, Rowmark's Jack Hoffman took first on Saturday with a time of 1:10.50, followed by PCSS athlete Lee Curtis (1:12.24), then Rowmark's Cooper Percy in third (1:12.39).

From PCSS, Tasman Rearick took fourth (1:13.91), Jack Morris took sixth (1:14.63) and Alexander Demers took seventh (1:15).

On Sunday, Hoffman took first again (1:10.05), followed by Curtis (1:11.02), then Scanlan in third (1:12.19).

Morris took seventh (1:13.49), followed by Rearick in eighth (1:14.12).

"Almost all of our athletes performed beyond expectations," Wilkinson said. "As a group they were stronger than I initially thought they would be."

Colleen Jamieson, part-time program manager of Park City Ski and Snowboard's alpine division, said the race was also the first for a number of athletes.

"It was a great experience for them to be on the home hill, to engage in the race community and enjoy competition," she said.

The South Series will continue with races at Snowbasin, Snowbird and Sundance this season.

For a complete list of results go to imdalpine.org/alpine.