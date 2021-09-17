South Summit drops 5-set heartbreaker to Layton Christian Academy

South Summit volleyball coach Dallas Gines was at a loss for words following her team’s five-set loss to Layton Christian Academy Thursday night. The Wildcats jumped out to a 7-2 start this season but have now won just two of their last six games.

“I’ve tried a lot of different things, and in 18 years of coaching, I just don’t know where to go from here, I don’t,” Gines said. “Nothing’s working, I guess, is what it comes down to. … We’re not executing what we’re practicing, we don’t stay engaged.”

The Wildcats rallied from being down 1-0 and 2-1 to force a fifth set, but their comeback came up short, as Layton Christian Academy prevailed 25-22, 13-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-12. South Summit fell to 9-6 this season with a road trip to Grantsville (5-10, 0-3) next week, and Layton Christian improved to 4-0.

The opening frame was tightly contested, as it wasn’t until a Layton Christian block that extended its lead to 16-11 that the score gap was larger than four points. South Summit hung around and later trimmed the lead to 22-21, but the Eagles scored three of the next four points to take the set.

But South Summit turned the tables on them in the second set, as a 12-1 run early in the frame turned it into a blowout. The run was fueled by several kills as well as a couple of Layton Christian errors. The Wildcats rode their comfortable lead into a dominant 25-13 victory.

South Summit’s momentum from the second set carried over into the early goings of the third, as it took a 9-3 advantage. However, Layton Christian responded with a 9-2 run to grab a 12-11 lead. The two teams battled for a pivotal tie-breaking victory, and neither broke away until the Eagles’ 4-1 run gave them a 22-18 lead that it would not surrender.

Much like the first and third sets, neither team gave an inch in the fourth frame. South Summit took its second three-point lead of the set at 14-11, but the Eagles scored three straight points to knot the score at 14. A Layton Christian service error handed South Summit a 19-16 lead, and the Wildcats never looked back to win the fourth set.

Layton Christian’s offense was in full force in the final frame, as a barrage of kills and a South Summit attack error handed the Eagles a 9-4 lead. They later grew the margin to six, and a late Wildcats rally was not enough to prevent Layton Christian from winning the fifth set and the match. Gines said that it was “extremely disappointing” that her team couldn’t carry over its momentum from the fourth frame into the fifth.

“To be honest, we’ve not been playing well, haven’t played well for almost two weeks now,” she said. “It’s also homecoming week, it’s a high-emotion week, makes it tough on the kids. They’re out late, they’re at bonfires and movies, and etc. But there’s no excuses. It’s just what it comes down to, there’s no excuses. We’ve got to be better.”