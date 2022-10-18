South Summit earns top seed of Class 2A playoffs

South Summit knocked off Providence Hall 28-7 on the road on Friday to put the finishing touches on an undefeated regular season that earned the Wildcats the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A playoffs.

The Wildcats enter the postseason with an unblemished record for the second year in a row. They earned a first-round bye and will host the winner of this week’s Delta-Millard matchup. South Summit lost in the state semifinals last year, but the Wildcats have their sights set on a state title again this year.

“Excited to see where these boys are going to end up,” South Summit coach Mike Ruf said. “We’ve been saying all along that they have the capability of doing something really special this year, and so far, they’ve proved us right.”

But for now, South Summit will do its best to take full advantage of its well-earned week off. It gives the Wildcats a week to rest and get healthy ahead of a potential run to the state championship.

“It’s nice to give guys a chance to rest a little bit (and) get healthy,” Ruf said. “We’ve got a few things to work on, things to clean up. That kind of stuff, like everybody does. But it’s just going to be nice to give them a little chance to heal up our bumps and bruises.”

Ruf isn’t worried about any pressure that comes with being the top seed, either.

“I think it’s validation for what these boys have been trying to do and work hard,” Ruf said. “The other thing is, it gives us great teams that we’re going to have to go through in order to win a state championship. If that’s where we end up, they won’t be able to say we didn’t earn it because we’re going to have to go through most everybody to get there.”

South Summit has lit up the scoreboard this year, but the Wildcats have also been lights out on defense. They have limited teams to about seven points per game this year, including three shutouts.

“We’ve known that all year that our defense has been really tough, and this last few weeks, man, they’ve shown how tough they really can be,” Ruf said. “We’ve a couple times bent, but they’ve yet to break, which is a great thing to be able to say about your defense.”

Juniors Brady Freeman and Noah Gunnerson have been a thorn in the side of opposing offenses all season. Freeman leads the state in sacks with 23, and Gunnerson is third with 11. In the win over Providence Hall, the two combined for three sacks, and Gunnerson blocked a punt.

“They can double-team Brady sometimes, but if that happens, then somebody else on our line is getting through there,” Ruf said. “So, it’s not like we don’t have other guys that are a huge, dangerous threat, so you can’t focus all your attention on Brady. Which then, he’s able to get around all kinds of guys still.”

It’s Ruf’s first year as South Summit’s head coach, but because he was previously part of the coaching staff, he has some takeaways from last year as the Wildcats again head into the postseason as one of the teams to beat in Class 2A.

“We can’t take anybody for granted,” Ruf said. “I think last year we got ahead of ourselves and felt like we were maybe better than we were and started believing some of the hype. This year, we’ve worked really hard to make sure that we take every week, that week, one week at a time and be able to be focused on the game in front of us, what we need to do, knowing that next week we’ll focus on them.”