South Summit heads into states undefeated

South Summit High School senior quarterback Kyler Sudweeks is tackled by North Summit High School’s Jake Smith (11) and Tyler Hirzel (7) as the Wildcats press toward the goal line during their rivalry matchup on Aug. 20. The Wildcats went undefeated in the regular season.

Park Record file photo

South Summit High School’s football team’s return to Class 2A couldn’t have gone any better.

The Wildcats spent two seasons in Class 3A after winning back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018 and went 7-13 before the Utah High School Athletic Association’s realignment process returned them to Class 2A this season.

After a 41-10 blowout win against Providence Hall on Wednesday, the Wildcats captured the Class 2A North region championship and remain undefeated at 10-0 heading into the state playoffs. The 2017 team that won the state title also went undefeated, and the Wildcats are looking to repeat that feat. Despite the perfect record, the Wildcats finished second in RPI behind 9-1 San Juan.

The Wildcats’ run for the school’s ninth football state championship will begin next Friday, when South Summit faces the winner of this Friday’s matchup between Providence Hall and Judge Memorial.

“We do tell the kids that the winning is just a byproduct of what we’re trying to build and the things that we’re doing on the field is transferable to life,” South Summit coach Mike Grajek said.

“I just see the excitement on those kids’ faces that their dreams to be 10-0 and region champs came into fruition.”

South Summit started off the year with three close victories against non-region opponents Uintah, North Summit and Layton Christian Academy before going on a tear later in the season. Starting with a 56-0 romp over Ben Lomond on Aug. 27, South Summit scored at least 40 points in six of its last seven games of the regular season. Only two of those games were decided by one possession, including a 43-42 overtime victory over Summit Academy on the road.

“The kids are getting a lot more confident,” Grajek said. “The kids, they just get more confident every week. The scheme and the schematics of it haven’t really changed, it’s just the kids playing with confidence and believing in what we’re doing. They’re doing awesome.”

The Wildcats’ high-octane offense has been led by the duo of senior quarterback Kyler Sudweeks and junior wide receiver Caleby Thompson. Thompson is currently second in the state across all classifications in receiving yards (1,351), and Sudweeks leads the state in total yards with 2,829 passing yards, 1,248 rushing yards and 46 total touchdowns.

“(Caleby’s) only a junior, and he’s doing awesome, and Kyler’s doing a good job of getting him the ball,” Grajek said. “Teams will start trying to double Caleby, and that opens up Juan Ramirez, Ricky Perez, Will Sunderman.”

The Wildcats are also getting 300-pound fullback Treyton Sargent back from injury. Sargent played in South Summit’s last game against Providence Hall and reeled off a couple of big runs, including a touchdown.

Defensively, South Summit has been stout. The Wildcats have given up just 14.2 points per game this season, including three shutouts. In the three games since allowing 35 points in regulation to Summit Academy, South Summit has given up just 26 altogether. Only Beaver has given up fewer points in Class 2A.

San Juan and Beaver, the two-time defending state champion in South Summit’s absence from Class 2A, will surely be on the Wildcats’ radar as the biggest threats. But Grajek and his team know that they will have to take it one week at a time until a state champion is crowned on Nov. 13 at Weber State.

“I think it’s really exciting, but you can’t count teams out like Emery, I think they’re getting healthy,” Grajek said. “Summit Academy, we got them in overtime at their place. Delta has come on strong here at the end of the season, so there are a lot of good teams left in 2A that are going to be contending for that title.”