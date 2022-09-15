South Summit off to fast start as region play begins

South Summit High School’s volleyball team scored its first win against a region opponent on Tuesday night, and the Wildcats recorded a sweep in just under an hour.

South Summit overwhelmed Ben Lomond in straight sets, notching a 25-3, 25-8, 25-6 at home. The Wildcats dropped their region opener against Ogden in four sets the previous week, but they cruised to a win against the Scots. South Summit improved to 11-5 (1-1 in region play) with the sweep.

After the Ogden loss, Tuesday night’s match was a much-needed win.

“We’re there for us, and we trusted each other,” senior Alyssa Sargent said. “And I think that’s how we need to remember how to play all the time.”

South Summit set the tone early, scoring 11 of the match’s first 12 points. The Wildcats rolled to a 25-3 win in the opening set. That kind of dominance was new to Sargent.

“It was kind of shocking,” Sargent said. “We all served a lot in a row. I was getting tired, but it was fun.”

Sargent was all over the place, burying plenty of kills and recording a few aces. She and sophomore Emma Broadbent were unstoppable all night long.

“(Sargent) is a lot of energy,” South Summit coach Dallas Gines said. “(Broadbent) is our go-to, she leads us in kills. (Sargent) usually plays really good defense, and then when we need her to, she scores. She’s pretty smart. She’s not our powerhouse, but she’s smart.”

The following two frames went similarly to the first. The Wildcats were never even remotely in danger of dropping a set, and they capitalized off Ben Lomond errors. South Summit has won six of its last seven matches.

This is Gines’ seventh year as South Summit’s head coach, but it’s the Wildcats’ depth that excites her this season.

“If I have somebody struggling, I can pull a kid off the bench, and I’ve never had that before,” Gines said. “Just the depth that we have, we’ve never had that kind of depth before.”

But it’s not just the Wildcats’ depth that has carried them to a good start to the season. They’ve come a long way as a team in about a month’s worth of matches.

“They’ve made huge strides, especially probably within the last four or five days,” Gines said. “They’ve decided what they want to be, who they want to be. They’ve stepped up. They’re doing some extra things that we haven’t done previously, so I’m really excited about that, actually.”

As to where the Wildcats’ expectations are, Gines is letting her players decide that. But Sargent thinks South Summit has plenty of potential moving forward.

“I think we can make it pretty far,” Sargent said. “But I think we all just need to play as a team together. And if we do that and we have fun, then we can get as far – we can take state, I feel like.”