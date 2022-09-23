South Summit off to undefeated start for second year in a row

South Summit High School’s football team has been nearly unbeatable since returning to Class 2A football last year.

The Wildcats went undefeated in the regular season in 2021, only to lose to Beaver in the state semifinals. This year, they were once again unbeaten after six games following a 38-14 win over Emery on Sept. 16. The Wildcats faced Summit Academy on Friday night.

South Summit was 17-1 since the move back to Class 2A. That kind of dominance has continued while first-year head coach Mike Ruf has gotten a feel for the position. Ruf believes he has something special with this team.

“They’re amazing kids,” Ruf said. “The more and more I’m with them, the more and more I realize these kids have the potential to do something real special this year. It’s going to be a lot of work – and we’ve got a lot of games left to play, a lot of good teams left to play – but they’re really capable of it.”

South Summit didn’t show any growing pains with a new quarterback and a new coach to start the season. The Wildcats blew past Uintah 40-8 in their season opener, and junior Bracken Lassche threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns. South Summit scored a win over rival North Summit the following week before traveling to Idaho to face Marsh Valley.

South Summit crushed Marsh Valley, and the road trip helped boost the team’s chemistry. Senior offensive lineman Stone Edmunds said it was his favorite game.

“I think Marsh Valley up in Idaho was really fun just because it was fun to go on a road trip with all the boys on the team in everything,” Edmunds said. “Definitely spent a lot of time on the bus and hotel rooms. It was good.”

South Summit outscored its next three opponents 103-17 to be 6-0 heading into Friday’s matchup against Summit Academy.

Offensively, South Summit has been nearly unstoppable, scoring approximately 38 points per game through six games. Lassche has been excellent this season, completing over 60% of his passes for 1,404 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions through six games. The junior also had three rushing touchdowns.

“It’s fun, we’ve put in a lot of new stuff since last year,” senior offensive lineman Teagan Hutson said. “It’s fun. I love blocking for Lassche and Britton Woolstenhulme.”

South Summit has run a balanced offense this year between passing and rushing. Woolstenhulme, a junior, rushed for over 300 yards and five touchdowns in South Summit’s first six games, including a 137-yard, two-touchdown performance against Emery.

“It’s nice because we can pass or run,” Hutson said. “With any situation, we know we have the guys to do it and get it done.”

Defensively, the Wildcats have shut down their opponents. Junior Brady Freeman led the state in sacks, regardless of class, with 13 heading into Friday’s action, and South Summit’s defense had picked off the opposing quarterback 10 times. It’s easy to see why this year’s South Summit team might be special on the field, but Ruf is enjoying all aspects of the squad.

“I’ve never had so much fun coaching anything in my life,” Ruf said. “These kids, they’re special. It’s a lot of fun to be a part of what they’re doing.”

South Summit entered the season expecting to compete for a state title. That doesn’t appear to have changed heading into the final weeks of the regular season. Players from last year want to avenge last year’s loss in the state playoffs. For seniors like wide receiver Chris Sennas, riding off into the sunset with another state title is the dream.

“It’s our last time,” Sennas said. “State championship’s the only thing on my mind.”