South Summit pitches a shutout for 3rd straight win to open the season

The South Summit defense gathers near mid-field during their rivalry matchup against North Summit earlier this season. On Friday, the defense pitched a shutout to help the Wildcats keep their winning streak alive in a 14-0 victory over Layton Christian Academy.

Park Record file photo

The South Summit football team’s defense only had two days of preparation and a little bit of film to reference ahead of the Wildcats’ matchup against Layton Christian Academy. After South Sevier had to back out of Friday’s game due to coronavirus concerns, South Summit had to prepare to face an Eagles team that had scored 100 points in their first two games combined.

The defense responded to the challenge by pitching a shutout, and two touchdowns on offense in the second quarter were enough for the Wildcats to earn their third win of the season with a 14-0 victory.

“(It’s) huge because we usually get a whole week to prepare, we had two days and usually exchange two films, we didn’t get to do that,” South Summit coach Mike Grajek said. “It’s fundamentals: blocking and tackling. We did see a little bit of film on them, they’re huge. … We had to change some thought process on what we’re going to do just because of how big they are.”

After South Summit opened the game with a three-and-out, Layton Christian’s offense made it inside the Wildcats’ 10-yard line. South Summit’s defense made its first of many stops throughout the game by keeping the Eagles out of the end zone. The Wildcats snuffed out a toss play to the right on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line to force a turnover on downs.

South Summit’s defense forced another stop following an interception thrown by Wildcats quarterback Kyler Sudweeks near midfield. Layton Christian then stopped South Summit’s offense on fourth down, only for South Summit to return the favor on the ensuing drive. Both teams were scoreless through one quarter.

With both teams turning the ball over in a dogfight near midfield, South Summit’s offense finally put together a scoring drive.

After taking over at the South Summit 40-yard line, Sudweeks ran left near the sideline for a first down and then tacked on extra yardage after a late hit out of bounds gave the Wildcats another 15 yards. Three plays later, they were inside the Eagles’ 10-yard line. Sudweeks got the Wildcats on the board with an 8-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter.

Following a three-and-out from Layton Christian, Sudweeks put the Wildcats in position to score again after scrambling for 55 yards on a busted play. However, he threw an interception on the next play on a goal-line fade.

Late in the second quarter, the Eagles forced another turnover on downs as Sudweeks’ run on fourth down came up short of the sticks deep in Layton Christian territory. The Eagles fumbled the ball on the first play of the next drive, and junior Caleby Thompson fell on it for South Summit. Sudweeks punched it into the end zone three plays later to double the Wildcats’ lead right before halftime.

South Summit’s offense couldn’t muster much in the second half, but it didn’t matter because its defense continued to stifle the Eagles. Layton Christian’s best opportunity to get back in the game came on its opening drive of the second half. The Eagles had a first-and-10 from the South Summit 11-yard line, but the Wildcats forced yet another turnover on downs.

The Eagles had another golden opportunity deep in South Summit territory in the beginning of the fourth quarter. A caught tipped pass resulted in a 25-yard gain on a critical third-and18 set up a first-and-goal from the 5-yard line. But the Eagles lost a fumble on the following play to practically put the game away for South Summit. It was the second straight week the Wildcats caught a couple of breaks with turnovers.

“I think it’s hard work, and it’s good to be lucky, the harder you work, the luckier you get,” Grajek said. “We’ll take luck all the time. And our kids … six o’clock every morning, they’re busting their butts all summer long, five days a week … so that’s a result of it.”