Prep spotlight: South Summit Volleyball tested in Border War against larger Wyoming teams

Football

North Summit hosted Enterprise on Friday for the team's homecoming game. The visiting Rams shut out the Braves 42-0.

"They ran the opening kickoff back, then it went downhill from there," coach Gary Crittenden said, adding that the Braves improved over the course of the game but couldn't "get over the hump."

The team will play its last non-region game against South Sevier in Monroe this Friday.

"Hopefully we can work these kinks out before we get into region play," Crittenden said.

Volleyball

The South Summit Wildcats are 7-5 after playing in the Border War tournament in Evanston, Wyoming, over the weekend, where the team faced seven opponents from the Equality State.

Coach Dallas Gines said the tournament was difficult, which was what she was hoping for.

Recommended Stories For You

"Our preseason has been OK, but not as challenging as I would have liked," she said.

Up until that point, the team was 5-0 in games that Gines said had not sufficiently tested the young team.

This year's only seniors are Abi Glygare, Grace Olson and Jessa Gines.

"It was great," coach Gines said of the tournament. "It allowed me to see if my kids could endure, what kind of fight they had in them, the grit they had in them."

She said she was pleased with what she saw in her team as they went up against much larger teams from larger schools like Riverton, Rock Springs, Star Valley and Natrona.

The Wildcats will play their first region match against Judge Memorial at Judge Memorial High School in Salt Lake at 7 p.m. on Sept. 18.