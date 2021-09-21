South Summit’s region struggles continue against Ben Lomond

South Summit sophomore Charlese Richins runs with the ball during the Wildcats’ matchup against North Summit in August. The Wildcats fell to Ben Lomond 3-0 on Monday.

South Summit’s girls soccer team was limping through region play heading into Monday’s matchup against Ben Lomond. The Wildcats were 1-3 in their first four games in Region 13 and were outscored 24-2 in that span.

They hoped to get off the schneid against the Scots.

Instead, two goals in the first half for Ben Lomond helped the Scots leave Kamas with a 3-0 win. The Wildcats will head back into the lions’ den in their next two games against top-ranked Morgan and No. 3 Ogden.

“Even though the result isn’t what we wanted, the change in how we’re playing from the beginning of the season to now, today was a good showing of how far we’ve come,” South Summit coach Clayton Alexander said. “Our ability to possess, connect passes, defend our breakaways — I thought we did a really, really good job. Really, their goals came when we just had a very quick mental letdown. It wasn’t like a collective run-all-over-us kind of a theme.”

Ben Lomond dominated in the first half, suffocating South Summit’s attack and barely letting the Wildcats advance past midfield. The Scots missed a couple of open chances in the first few minutes, but senior Lindsay Church finally buried an opportunity 10 minutes into the half. Senior Koda Hoaglin collected the ball at the top of the box and passed it to a wide-open Church in front of the goal. Church easily shot it past Wildcats goalkeeper Belle Jones for the 1-0 lead.

The Scots doubled their lead just a few minutes later when sophomore Melonie Solis’ outside shot leaked through Jones and into the back of the net. But from there, the freshman goalkeeper kept the Wildcats in the game, making several big saves to prevent the lead from growing.

“It makes me really excited for what the future looks like for her,” Alexander said of Jones. “For her ability and her work ethic and her skill level as a freshman means she has a future in the program. She’s a solid staple for the program, and the fact that we get her for three more years, she’s just going to continue to improve.”

Jones opened the second half with another pivotal save on a breakaway from Ben Lomond senior Avery Beadles, but she was not as fortunate the next time Beadles advanced with the ball. Halfway through the second half, Beadles weaved through a couple of South Summit defenders and had a clear shot at goal. The senior, who had missed two golden chances in the first half, finally got on the scoresheet to cement the 3-0 win.

But as a whole, the Wildcats were much improved in the second half. The Scots weren’t creating as many goal-scoring opportunities, and South Summit mustered a few looks at goal as well. The team’s second-half performance was not lost on Alexander.

“It’s encouraging to see that even when we go down on scoring, that we don’t give up and we keep fighting,” he said. “Throughout the whole 3-0 score today, we kept fighting, which is really what I care about, is that they keep that positive mentality, regardless of what the score is.”