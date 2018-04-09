Sports brief, April 7-10

PC Recreation's Spring Soccer Programs

Spring is for soccer! PC Recreation offers Start Smart and Match Mix Up programs for kids to develop their skills in a fun environment. Start Smart Soccer, for ages three to 5, is a parent/child program and is held April 21st to May 19th on Saturdays. Match Mix Up, for ages 11-15 of all abilities, offers skill development and team play from April 25th to May 30th on Wednesdays. For more info and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5401.

Basin Recreation Summer Camp

Registration for Basin Recreation's summer camps was set to open Sunday, offering programming ranging from a single day up to the whole summer and featuring a range of different activities.

The most popular camps are H20 adventure, tennis, and mountain biking.

Space is limited. To sign up, visit basinrecreation.org or call 655-0999. For more information, email Angie at agreenburg@basinrecreation.org.

Spring Break Camp

Basin Recreation is hosting its Spring Break Camp from Monday, April 9, through Thursday, April 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Camp programming includes games, arts and crafts, and swimming. Bring a swimsuit, towel, lunch and snacks. The cost is $40 per day or $130 for all four days.

Camp is limited to 50 participants.

Register online at: https://www.basinrecreation.org/recreation/youth-recreation/camps/.

Or email Angie at agreenburg@basinrecreation.org with questions.