Sports briefs

Youth Pickleball Clinic

The PC MARC will hold youth pickleball clinics on Mondays, 2-3 p.m from Jan. 8 and Feb. 12. The fee is $30, or $9 after scholarships. The clinics are available to 8th- to 12th-graders. Register by Jan. 4 at parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Homeschool P.E.

The next session of the PC MARC's weekly one-hour physical education class for home-schooled children will include tennis, bouldering and yoga. The program will run each Friday, 10-11 a.m. from Jan. 5 to 26. Homeschool P.E. is designed to engage kids while building self-esteem and new friendships. The fee is $25 per session and is intended for kids ages 5 to 12. For more info and to register, visit http://www.parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Ski bus routes

Ski Utah has updated its application to include ski bus routes to resorts statewide. Ski bus fare is free for those with a season ticket to a Utah resort. To find routes and times, go to rideuta.com. To download the mobile Ski Utah application go to skiutah.com.

Recommended Stories For You

Fun over 50 Flamenco Dance Classes

Basin Recreation is offering learn-to-flamenco classes, geared toward dancers aged 50, at the Fieldhouse. Classes run from Jan. 14 to Feb. 11 on Sundays from 4-5 p.m. Register online at basinrecreation.org/recreation/fun-over-fifty/dance/.

Drop-In Adult Basketball

The PC MARC is offering drop-in basketball on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. Games go to 15 and winner stays on. Ages 18 and up are welcome to play with a facility drop-in fee or free with facility pass. For more info, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Little Foot Soccer at the Fieldhouse

In January, Basin Recreation will offer Little Foot Soccer for those in pre-school, kindergarten, and first and second grades.

Preschool and kindergarten will play four vs. four and first- and second-graders will play five vs. five. All games will be held at the Fieldhouse. Each session will consist of a 30-minute practicefollowed by a 30-minute game. Registration is available now. Sign up through http://www.basinrecreation.org. Contact Kelly Islib at 435-655-0999 ext. 18. with any questions.

Walk with Ease

The PC MARC will offer a session of Walk with Ease, a program developed by the Arthritis Foundation designed to help participants walk safely with reduced pain and increased flexibility and strength. Certified instructors will teach on the PC MARC's indoor track, Jan. 9 to Feb. 16, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 10-11 a.m. The session fee is $30. Register at parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.