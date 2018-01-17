Sports briefs

Locals selected for Nordic Jr. Worlds

U.S.A Nordic is sending 15 athletes to compete in the 2018 Junior World Championships for Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined in Kandersteg, Switzerland, Jan. 27 through Feb. 4. Of those 15, Samantha Macuga, Stephen Schumann, Tucker Hoefler and Jared Shumate are from Park City.

Tour of Utah announces Park City stops

Tour of Utah, a multi-stage bike race, will include two local stops along its route, scheduled for Aug. 6: Park City and Canyons Village. For more information go to tourofutah.com.

Nordic race rescheduled

The Wasatch Citizens Series Nordic Race has been rescheduled for Sunday, Jan. 28. For further information go to Utahnordic.com.

Spring Youth Soccer League

Registration is open for Park City Recreation's Spring Youth Soccer League for kids ages 4 to 11. The league is held April 14 to June 2 on Saturdays and/or Wednesdays at the Park City Sports Complex. The early bird fee is $60 and includes a uniform. The fee increases on Feb. 15. Parent volunteers are needed to coach every team, and head coaches receive a 50 percent discount on the registration fee. The registration deadline is March 16. Space is limited in all divisions. For more info and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Fieldhouse Adult Pickleball League

Players will play with a different partner each week while learning the rules of the game. Paddles, nets, and balls will be provided as needed.

The league runs on Sundays, Feb. 18 to April 29. The beginner/intermediate league runs from 12-1:30 p.m. and the intermediate/advanced league runs from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Fieldhouse gym. The cost is $40 per person.

Valentine's Day Couples Yoga at Basin Recreation

A Valentine's Day edition of couples yoga at Basin Recreation is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 14, 7–8 p.m. The cost is $5 for couples and singles are welcome for $10.

To register and for more information, visit basinrecreation.org or call 655-0999.

Youth & Adult Karate

The PC MARC is offering sessions of youth and adult karate from Jan. 8 to Feb. 16 from 6 to 7 p.m. Adult sessions are scheduled for Mondays and Wednesdays and are for those 14 and over. Youth sessions are available for ages 4 and older and class schedules vary. For pricing, schedules, and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Intro to Bouldering

The PC MARC's Intro to Bouldering clinic teaches essential indoor bouldering skills. Classes will cover basics like hanging, weighting your feet and flowing movements. The class runs Jan. 9 to Jan. 30 on Tuesdays, 4:45-5:45 p.m. The cost is $35. Ages eight and up are welcome. For more information and to register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Homeschool P.E.

The next session of the PC MARC's weekly one-hour physical education class for home-schooled children will include tennis, bouldering and yoga. The program will run each Friday, 10-11 a.m. from Jan. 5 to 26. Homeschool P.E. is designed to engage kids while building self-esteem and new friendships. The fee is $25 per session and is intended for kids ages 5 to 12. For more info and to register, visit http://www.parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Ski bus routes

Ski Utah has updated its application to include ski bus routes to resorts statewide. Ski bus fare is free for those with a season ticket to a Utah resort. To find routes and times, go to rideuta.com. To download the mobile Ski Utah application go to skiutah.com.

Drop-In Adult Basketball

The PC MARC is offering drop-in basketball on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. Games go to 15 and winner stays on. Ages 18 and up are welcome to play with a facility drop-in fee or free with facility pass. For more info, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Walk with Ease

The PC MARC will offer a session of Walk with Ease, a program developed by the Arthritis Foundation designed to help participants walk safely with reduced pain and increased flexibility and strength. Certified instructors will teach on the PC MARC's indoor track, Jan. 9 to Feb. 16, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 10-11 a.m. The session fee is $30. Register at parkcityrecreation.org or call 615-5400.

Birthday party packages available

Make someone's birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 percent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties, and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 615-5400 or visit parkcityrecreation

Preschool and School-age open gym

Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center has opened its doors to preschool children, ages 1-5, and school age children, ages 5-18, to participate in open gym. The program is intended to help build gross motor development while indoors. Pre-school open workouts are on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. parents must attend with their children for pre-school open gym. School age open workouts are on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 1:15 p.m. Parents are invited to watch from the observation room. The fee per child is $10 for pre-school open gym and $15 for school age open gym. Preregister online at http://www.BlackDiamondGym.com under the calendar section or by phone at 435-615-1800.