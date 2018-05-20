Sports briefs

Free Swim Lesson Assessment Day at the Fieldhouse

Basin Recreation is hosting free swim lesson evaluations — a way of confirming proper swim lesson group placement — on Thursday, May 24, 4–6 p.m. in the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse pool. No evaluation is necessary for entry-level classes such as Guppy Swim School or Red Group. All other children should be evaluated for class placement if not previously enrolled in our classes. Attendees should bring their child's achievement cards from his or her last session of lessons to help instructors decide which class he or she belongs in. Level descriptions can be found at basinrecreation.org

Swim Instructors Wanted

The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse is looking for experienced and knowledgeable instructors to teach youth swim lessons and adult swim clinics. Applicants must be 16 or older and must have current CPR, AED and First Aid certifications as well as strong swimming skills and knowledge of the sport. For more information contact Aquatics Coordinator Sydney Bull at sydney@basinrecreation.org or call 435-655-0999 x16.

Wilderness First Aid at PC MARC

A Wilderness First Aid/CPR and Survival course will be offered at PC MARC on May 21 and 22. The courses will teach basic survival skills from certified Emergency Care and Safety Institute instructors. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more information.

PC BOXING CLUB

Park City Boxing Club, lead by Olympic Boxer Shane Heaps, is located in the Silver Mountain Sports Club in Prospector. Private one-on-one sessions as well as group classes are available. For more information contact Heaps at (435) 647-6486.