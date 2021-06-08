Sports briefs 6/9-6/12





4th of July Fun Run

Park City Ski & Snowboard is hosting its 37th annual 4th of July Fun Run with a virtual 5K. Participants can run the race any time between June 16 and noon on July 4. Participants can run the traditional 5K route or wherever they like. All participants will receive a custom Park City Ski & Snowboard buff. For more information, visit https://www.parkcityss.org/ .

Round Valley Rambler

The Mountain Trails Foundation’s Round Valley Rambler race will be virtual this year. There will be two races: the 7K and the trail half marathon. Participants have between now and June 19 to run the race and submit their time. The course starts and ends at Round Valley/North Round Valley Trailhead. To learn more, visit https://mountaintrails.org .

Triple Trails Challenge

The Round Valley Rambler will be the first leg of the Mountain Trails Foundation’s Triple Trails Challenge, a three-event challenge taking place over the course of nine weeks. The other two events will be the Jupiter Peak Steeplechase in July and the Mid Mountain Marathon in August. To register for the challenge, visit https://mountaintrails.org .