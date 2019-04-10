Sports briefs: April 10

Soccer program

Park City MARC is hosting soccer leagues for teens and adults who want to develop their skills through games, activities and scrimmages. The season opens on April 24 and runs on Wednesdays for kids ages 11-15 of all skill levels. There is also an adult seven-versus-seven league starting April 11 on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration for both programs can be found online at parkcityrecreation.org or by calling 435-615-5400.

Blast Ball & Tee Ball

Basin Recreation's Blast Ball and Tee Ball programs will be running from April 15 to May 22. Blast Ball is geared toward boys and girls ages 3 to 4 and Tee Ball is structured for ages 5 to 6. Programs take place at The Fieldhouse. Specific dates and times vary by division. The cost is $80 for Blast Ball, $90 for Tee Ball. Learn more and register at basinrecreation.org.

Walk with Ease

Basin Recreation's April session of Walk with Ease, a four-week program that focuses on walking to help or prevent arthritis, is taught by instructors certified through the Arthritis Foundation. The program could help those trying to rehabilitate after an injury or those seeking to increase mobility while making new walking buddies. Classes run through April 25 and meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10–11 a.m. at The Fieldhouse. Cost is $20 or free with a Silver Sneakers or Renew Active card. Learn more or register at basinrecreation.org.

Royal Court Pickleball

Each Friday from 12-2 p.m., the PC MARC gymnasium will be reserved for Royal Court Pickleball. This drop-in program takes the form of round-robin play. Winners stay on the court; losers are sent to the bottom and must work their way back to the top. Royal Court Pickleball is included in monthly facility passes or requires a $7 drop-in fee. Equipment available at the MARC front desk.

Basin Rec summer camp registration

Summer camp registration is now open. From sports camps to travel camps, from day camps to swim lessons, Basin Recreation has 10 weeks of summer fun for kids ages 4-17. Camps run weekly from June 10-August 16. Prices, times and locations vary by camp. Learn more and register at basinrecreation.org.

Mountain Trails registration

Registration for the Mountain Trails Foundation's summer events — the Tour Des Suds mountain bike race and the Triple Trail Challenge footraces — is open now at mountaintrails.org. All event proceeds support Mountain Trails Foundation, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to building, maintaining and protecting trails for non-motorized recreation in the Park City area.