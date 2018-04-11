Sports briefs, April 11-13

JV girls lacrosse wins home opener

According to a press release, the PCHS JV girls Lacrosse team shut out Bear River by a score of 13-0 on April 29 at Dozier Field in its first home game of the season. At least six different players contributed goals to the rout, with Katherine Leubbers and Molly Gallagher each scoring three each. It was the JV's third regular season game and brought their record to 2-1. JV girls lacrosse started its season with a second-place finish in the Gathering of the Tribes Tournament March 9-10. The team scored 30 goals and allowed only 10 over 6 games. The press release said the team missed winning the tournament by a single goal in the final game against Bingham. The JV girls lacrosse team plays its next home game on April 17 at 5 p.m. against Lone Peak at Quinn's Sportsplex.

Golf group hosts annual social

The Park City Women's Golf Association 18 Hole Group will hold their annual opening social on April 30 at 5 p.m. at a local private residence. All interested lady golfers are welcome to attend. Annual membership dues are $40 and there is a $20 cost to attend the social. Play is held weekly on Tuesday mornings from May to September. Utah Golf Association fees are not included and UGA membership is required to play. Club membership forms are available in the Park City Municipal golf course pro shop and at the social. Call 559-905-2230 or email mmcnair1@comcast.net for detailed information.

Adaptive Alpine Nationals

Athletes from the National Ability Center traveled to Mammoth Mountain, California, to compete in the International Paralympic Committee's U.S. Alpine Nationals from March 26-30.

Recommended Stories For You

Kevin Burton, Madison Baumann, Danelle Umstead, Saylor O'Brien, Anna Beninati, Tyler Walker and Ravi Drugan all finished on the podium.

Basin Recreation Summer Camp

Registration for Basin Recreation's summer camps was set to open Sunday, offering programming ranging from a single day up to the whole summer and featuring a range of different activities.

The most popular camps are H20 adventures, tennis, and mountain biking.

Space is limited. To sign up, visit basinrecreation.org or call 655-0999. For more information, email Angie at agreenburg@basinrecreation.org.

Ski Boots to Swimsuits Fitness Program

Basin Recreation's Ski Boots to Swimsuits program will focus on building fitness in preparation for summer, with a focus on toning muscle. The program will run from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. each Tuesday and Thursday from April 3 to May 31 at the Fieldhouse. The program is $150 for 18 sessions — no drop-ins, prepay only.

Spring Break Camp

Basin Recreation is hosting its Spring Break Camp from Monday, April 9, through Thursday, April 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

Camp programming includes games, arts and crafts, and swimming. Bring a swimsuit, towel, lunch and snacks. The cost is $40 per day or $130 for all four days.

Camp is limited to 50 participants.

Register online at: https://www.basinrecreation.org/recreation/youth-recreation/camps/.

Or email Angie at agreenburg@basinrecreation.org with questions.

Counselor In Training Program

Learn the skills necessary to become a camp counselor and for many first jobs. Park City Recreation is seeking applicants for this summer's Counselor In Training program. The CIT program is designed to provide leadership training, goal setting and program skills to participants ages 13 to 15 years old. For a complete description of the program and an application, visit parkcityrecreation.org or email jmoran@parkcity.org. Applications are due Monday, April 30.

Mountain Trails Registration

The Mountain Trails Foundation is set to host several events over the summer, including the Round Valley Rambler, Triple Trail Challenge, Jupiter Peak Steeplechase, Mid Mountain Marathon and Tour Des Suds. Registration for Mountain Trails Foundation events is open, with rates to participate going up on April 1.

Executive Director Charlie Sturgis said the only major change this season is the finish of the Mid Mountain Marathon.

"Fear not the finish of Mid Mountain Marathon," Sturgis said. Mountain Trails has eliminated its usual uphill finish in favor of a more direct one.

Adult Coed Soccer League

Park City Recreation is hosting a seven-versus-seven soccer league. Games will be played under the lights at the Quinn's Junction Sports Complex every Thursday night from April 12 to June 21. To register a team online, go to parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more details.

PC Recreation Summer Registration

Registration for summer programs opened on April 1. This summer's programming includes skateboarding, tennis, swimming, archery, day camps and much more. Visit parkcityrecreation.org to view the 2018 Play Magazine to plan for the summer. Call for 435-615-5401 for any questions.

Birthday party packages available

Make someone's birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 percent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties, and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 615-5400 or visit parkcityrecreation.org

Preschool and School age open gym

Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center has opened its doors to preschool children, ages 1-5, and school age children, ages 5-18, to participate in open gym. The program is intended to help build gross motor development while indoors. Preschool open workouts are on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. parents must attend with their children for preschool open gym. School age open workouts are on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 1:15 p.m. Parents are invited to watch from the observation room. The fee per child is $10 for preschool open gym and $15 for school age open gym. Preregister online at http://www.BlackDiamondGym.com under the calendar section or by phone at 435-615-1800.