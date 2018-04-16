Sports briefs, April 14-17

Park City High School Mountain Bike Club

There will be an informational meeting April 23, from 5:30–7:00 p.m. at the National Ability Center for all new riders and parents interested in joining the Park City High School Mountain Bike Club. The club provides cross-country mountain bike riding and racing through the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA). The team is open to fall semester seventh-through-twelfth grade students.

Golf group hosts annual social

The Park City Women's Golf Association 18 Hole Group will hold their annual opening social on April 30 at 5 p.m. at a local private residence. All interested lady golfers are welcome to attend. Annual membership dues are $40 and there is a $20 cost to attend the social. Play is held weekly on Tuesday mornings from May to September. Utah Golf Association fees are not included and UGA membership is required to play. Club membership forms are available in the Park City Municipal golf course pro shop and at the social. Call 559-905-2230 or email mmcnair1@comcast.net for detailed information.

Little League Baseball and Softball

Basin Recreation's Little League Baseball Program, for kids between the age of 6 and 14, will run from April 23 to June 8. Games will be played at Ecker Hill, Treasure Mountain, Park City High School softball field and Trailside Elementary for more information visit: http://www.basinrecreation.org or call 435-655-0999. Tryouts will be held the week of April 16.

Introduction to Lacrosse Clinic

Learn how to play lacrosse at Basin Recreation's Introduction to Lacrosse Clinics. Kindergarteners through third graders will learn the fundamentals of the game and will be provided with a stick and lacrosse balls for practice. Clinics will be held at Matt Knoop Park every Saturday from April 21 to May 19. To register and for more information visit http://www.BasinRecreation.org, or call 435-655-0999.

Basin Recreation's Tee Ball, Blast Ball

The blast ball and tee ball season starts April 23 and runs through May 30. Blast ball will be held 4-5 p.m. every Wednesday and tee ball will be held at 5-6 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Both will be at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. This league is coed and is run as an instructional program.

Basin Recreation Summer Camp

Registration for Basin Recreation's summer camps was set to open Sunday, offering programming ranging from a single day up to the whole summer and featuring a range of different activities.

The most popular camps are H20 adventures, tennis, and mountain biking.

Space is limited. To sign up, visit basinrecreation.org or call 655-0999. For more information, email Angie at agreenburg@basinrecreation.org.

Counselor In Training Program

Learn the skills necessary to become a camp counselor and for many first jobs. Park City Recreation is seeking applicants for this summer's Counselor In Training program. The CIT program is designed to provide leadership training, goal setting and program skills to participants ages 13 to 15 years old. For a complete description of the program and an application, visit parkcityrecreation.org or email jmoran@parkcity.org. Applications are due Monday, April 30.

Junior Golf Camps

Park City Golf Club is hosting two junior camps and a teen camp this summer. The junior camps, for players aged 7-14, will run from June 11-14 and June 18-21 for the price of $165 per session. The camps begin each day 9 a.m. and run to noon and will teach all areas of the golf game, including safety, grip, stance, putting, chipping, full swing, course etiquette and rules. Clubs will be provided if needed. The teen camp will run from June 11-14 starting at 1 p.m. and running to 4 p.m. for the same price. The teen camp is geared toward players aged 13-18. Registration opens on Tuesday, April 17. For more information call 435-615-5800.

Mountain Trails Registration

The Mountain Trails Foundation is set to host several events over the summer, including the Round Valley Rambler, Triple Trail Challenge, Jupiter Peak Steeplechase, Mid Mountain Marathon and Tour Des Suds. Registration for Mountain Trails Foundation events is open.

Executive Director Charlie Sturgis said the only major change this season is the finish of the Mid Mountain Marathon, which will be more direct this year.

PC Recreation Summer Registration

Registration for summer programs are open. This summer's programming includes skateboarding, tennis, swimming, archery, day camps and much more. Visit parkcityrecreation.org to view the 2018 Play Magazine to plan for the summer. Call for 435-615-5401 for any questions.

Birthday party packages available

Make someone's birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 percent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties, and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 615-5400 or visit parkcityrecreation.org

Preschool and School age open gym

Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center has opened its doors to preschool children, ages 1-5, and school age children, ages 5-18, to participate in open gym. The program is intended to help build gross motor development while indoors. Preschool open workouts are on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. parents must attend with their children for preschool open gym. School age open workouts are on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 1:15 p.m. Parents are invited to watch from the observation room. The fee per child is $10 for preschool open gym and $15 for school age open gym. Preregister online at http://www.BlackDiamondGym.com under the calendar section or by phone at 435-615-1800.