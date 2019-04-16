Sports briefs: April 17

Park City Women's Golf Association – 18 hole league

Registration closes Wednesday, April 24 for the Park City Women's Golf Association's 18-hole league spring social, scheduled for Wednesday, May 1 at 5:30 p.m. at a private residence. The kick-off party brings together current and new members to discuss the upcoming season and event schedule. All women golfers, regardless of handicap are welcome to attend, then join the league where they can compete for golf pro shop credits. Registration is $25 and includes appetizers, dinner and beverages. For further information, call Karen at 435-513-6190.

Walk with Ease

Basin Recreation's April session of Walk with Ease, a four-week program that focuses on walking to help or prevent arthritis, is taught by instructors certified through the Arthritis Foundation. The program could help those trying to rehabilitate after an injury or those seeking to increase mobility while making new walking buddies. Classes run through April 25 and meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10–11 a.m. at The Fieldhouse. Cost is $20 or free with a Silver Sneakers or Renew Active card. Learn more or register at basinrecreation.org.

Free Fitness Class of the month – Peak Yoga

Basin Recreation's free fitness class for the month of April is Peak Yoga. The class is a fusion of strength-based flow and plyometric intervals, which aims to sculpt the arms, legs, and glutes, while building superior balance and flexibility. Classes are Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at The Fieldhouse. Learn more and register at basinrecreation.org.

Summer Camp Registration

Summer camp registration is now open at Basin Recreation. From sports camps to travel camps; day camps to swim lessons, Basin Recreation has 10 weeks of summer programming for kids ages 4 to 17. Camps run weekly from June 10 to Aug. 16. Prices, times and locations vary by camp. Learn more and register at basinrecreation.org.

Youth Tennis Clinics

Basin Recreation is hosting tennis clinics for youth players ages 6 to 12 who are looking to learn new skills and improve their technique. Clinics run April 26 to May 31 on Fridays from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Trailside Park Tennis Courts. Registration is $75. Learn more and register at basinrecreation.org.

Indoor Soccer Clinics

Basin Recreation is offering supplemental coed soccer clinics. Each week, players ages 6 to 11 will focus on new skills and end the session with a 20-minute scrimmage. Clinics run on Tuesdays from April 30 to May 28 and meet for an hour at The Fieldhouse. Times vary by age. Cost is $55. Learn more and register at basinrecreation.org.