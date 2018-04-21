Sports briefs, April 21-24

Park City High School Mountain Bike Club

There will be an informational meeting April 23, from 5:30–7:00 p.m., at the National Ability Center for all new riders and parents interested in joining the Park City High School Mountain Bike Club. The club provides cross-country mountain bike riding and racing through the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA). The team is open to fall semester seventh-through-twelfth grade students. There is no need to register in advance. Email Chris at parkcitymtb@gmail.com with any questions.

Lifeguard Course at PC MARC

Get Red Cross Lifeguard Certified with PC MARC with a lifeguarding class running from April 30 to May 12. The MARC will be hiring lifeguards for the summer following the training. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for more information.

Golf group hosts annual social

The Park City Women's Golf Association 18 Hole Group will hold their annual opening social on April 30 at 5 p.m. at a local private residence. All interested lady golfers are welcome to attend. Annual membership dues are $40 and there is a $20 cost to attend the social. Play is held weekly on Tuesday mornings from May to September. Utah Golf Association fees are not included and UGA membership is required to play. Club membership forms are available in the Park City Municipal golf course pro shop and at the social. Call 559-905-2230 or email mmcnair1@comcast.net for detailed information.

Adult Softball at PC MARC

Park City Recreation is hosting an adult softball league, running from May to August. Competitive, recreational, men's and coed leagues are available. Register by April 23 at parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for additional information.

Basin Recreation Adult Swim Clinics

Basin Recreation is hosting an Adult Swim Clinic for anyone over the age of 15 interested in learning how to swim, improve their stroke technique or become more efficient in the water. This program goes step by step through the basics of body position and the progression of each stroke. Classes will be offered two times a week for four weeks starting May 1. All swimmers will start with the basics and progresses at the same pace. Cost of this program is $80.00 and is open for registration. Contact email Sydney Bull with any questions at sydney@basinrecreation.org

U.S. Masters Swimming Workout

Basin Recreation Fieldhouse has added U.S. Masters Practices to its programming on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 12-1 p.m. for swimmers and future swimmers age 18 and up. A coach will prepare workouts and provide feedback and instruction. The class is geared toward a broad range of skill levels, from those seeking to stay fit to competitive training. "Don't let your perceived ability, or lack thereof, hold you back," a press release stated. Email questions to Sydney Bull at sydney@basinrecreation.org

Swim Coaches and Instructors Wanted

The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse is looking for experienced and knowledgeable individuals who are interested in teaching Youth Swim Lessons and coaching our Adult Swim Clinics and Masters practices. Applicants must be 16 years of age or older and must have current CPR, AED and First Aid certifications as well as strong swimming skills and knowledge of the sport. Inquire with Aquatics Coordinator Sydney Bull at sydney@basinrecreation.org or call her office 435-655-0999 x16

Spring Youth Baseball Clinics

This three-day baseball and softball clinic will focus on instruction from the head coaches of the Park City High School baseball and softball teams and their staff and players. The clinic will focus on skills, drills and fun. Sign up for one clinic, or sign up for all three, the clinics are appropriate for boys and girls ages 7-10. Clinics will be on Saturday, April 21, 28 and May 6, check website for ages and times, http://www.basinrecreation.org

Little League Baseball and Softball

Basin Recreation's Little League Baseball Program, for kids between the age of 6 and 14, will run from April 23 to June 8. Games will be played at Ecker Hill, Treasure Mountain, Park City High School softball field and Trailside Elementary for more information visit: http://www.basinrecreation.org or call 435-655-0999. Tryouts are being held this week.

Introduction to Lacrosse Clinic

Learn how to play lacrosse at Basin Recreation's Introduction to Lacrosse Clinics. Kindergarteners through third graders will learn the fundamentals of the game and will be provided with a stick and lacrosse balls for practice. Clinics will be held at Matt Knoop Memorial Park every Saturday from April 21 to May 19. To register and for more information visit http://www.BasinRecreation.org, or call 435-655-0999.

Counselor In Training Program

Learn the skills necessary to become a camp counselor and for many first jobs. Park City Recreation is seeking applicants for this summer's Counselor In Training program. The CIT program is designed to provide leadership training, goal setting and program skills to participants ages 13 to 15 years old. For a complete description of the program and an application, visit parkcityrecreation.org or email jmoran@parkcity.org. Applications are due Monday, April 30.

Mountain Trails Registration

The Mountain Trails Foundation is set to host several events over the summer, including the Round Valley Rambler, Triple Trail Challenge, Jupiter Peak Steeplechase, Mid Mountain Marathon and Tour Des Suds. Registration for Mountain Trails Foundation events is open. The only major change this season is the finish of the Mid Mountain Marathon, which will be more direct.

PC Recreation Summer Registration

Registration for summer programs are open. This summer's programming includes skateboarding, tennis, swimming, archery, day camps and much more. Visit parkcityrecreation.org to view the 2018 Play Magazine to plan for the summer. Call for 435-615-5401 for any questions.

Birthday party packages available

Make someone's birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 percent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties, and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 615-5400 or visit parkcityrecreation.org

Preschool and School age open gym

Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center has opened its doors to preschool children, ages 1-5, and school age children, ages 5-18, to participate in open gym. The program is intended to help build gross motor development while indoors. Preschool open workouts are on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. parents must attend with their children for preschool open gym. School age open workouts are on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 1:15 p.m. Parents are invited to watch from the observation room. The fee per child is $10 for preschool open gym and $15 for school age open gym. Preregister online at http://www.BlackDiamondGym.com under the calendar section or by phone at 435-615-1800.