Sports briefs, April 28-May 2

Archery Classes at PC MARC

PC Recreation is offering archery classes every Tuesday and Thursday evening starting May 1. Professional National Archery in Schools Program certified staff will teach participants fundamental archery skills. Both adult and youth classes are offered. Visit parkcityrecreation.org to register.

Spring Youth Mountain Bike Clinics

This clinic will focus on teaching bike safety, and bike etiquette and familiarizing riders with trails. Riders must have experience riding some single track. The clinic is geared toward ages 8-14, and will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-5:30 p.m. from May 8-31.

The clinic costs $150 for the month. Trail locations will be emailed to participants. To register, visit basinrecreation.org or call 435-655-0999.

Basin Recreation Adult Spring Tennis Clinics

Recommended Stories For You

Learn the fundamentals of tennis at Basin Recreation adult spring tennis clinic from May 4-25. Clinics are on Fridays from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Trailside Tennis courts.

The clinic costs $40 for all four sessions. This program is limited to the first 15 participants.

Register online at: http://www.basinrecreation.org or email Angie at agreenburg@basinrecreation.org with questions.

Golf group hosts annual social

The Park City Women's Golf Association 18 Hole Group will hold their annual opening social on April 30 at 5 p.m. at a local private residence. All interested lady golfers are welcome to attend. Annual membership dues are $40 and there is a $20 cost to attend the social. Play is held weekly on Tuesday mornings from May to September. Utah Golf Association fees are not included and UGA membership is required to play. Club membership forms are available in the Park City Municipal golf course pro shop and at the social. Call 559-905-2230 or email mmcnair1@comcast.net for detailed information.

Basin Recreation Adult Swim Clinics

Basin Recreation is hosting an Adult Swim Clinic for anyone over the age of 15 interested in learning how to swim, improve their stroke technique or become more efficient in the water. This program goes step by step through the basics of body position and the progression of each stroke. Classes will be offered two times a week for four weeks starting May 1. All swimmers will start with the basics and progress at the same pace. Cost of this program is $80.00 and is open for registration. Contact email Sydney Bull with any questions at sydney@basinrecreation.org

U.S. Masters Swimming Workout

Basin Recreation Fieldhouse has added U.S. Masters Practices to its programming on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 12-1 p.m. for swimmers and future swimmers age 18 and up. A coach will prepare workouts and provide feedback and instruction. The class is geared toward a broad range of skill levels, from those seeking to stay fit to competitive training. "Don't let your perceived ability, or lack thereof, hold you back," a press release stated. Email questions to Sydney Bull at sydney@basinrecreation.org

Swim Coaches and Instructors Wanted

The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse is looking for experienced and knowledgeable individuals who are interested in teaching Youth Swim Lessons and coaching our Adult Swim Clinics and Masters practices. Applicants must be 16 years of age or older and must have current CPR, AED and First Aid certifications as well as strong swimming skills and knowledge of the sport. Inquire with Aquatics Coordinator Sydney Bull at sydney@basinrecreation.org or call her office 435-655-0999 x16

Spring Youth Baseball Clinics

This three-day baseball and softball clinic will focus on instruction from the head coaches of the Park City High School baseball and softball teams and their staff and players. The clinic will focus on skills, drills and fun. Sign up for one clinic or sign up for all three. The clinics are appropriate for boys and girls ages 7-10. Clinics will be on Saturday, April 28 and May 6. Check Basin Recreation's website for ages and times at http://www.basinrecreation.org

Counselor In Training Program

Learn the skills necessary to become a camp counselor and for many first jobs. Park City Recreation is seeking applicants for this summer's Counselor In Training program. The CIT program is designed to provide leadership training, goal setting and program skills to participants ages 13 to 15 years old. For a complete description of the program and an application, visit parkcityrecreation.org or email jmoran@parkcity.org. Applications are due Monday, April 30.

Mountain Trails Registration

The Mountain Trails Foundation is set to host several events over the summer, including the Round Valley Rambler, Triple Trail Challenge, Jupiter Peak Steeplechase, Mid Mountain Marathon and Tour Des Suds. Registration for Mountain Trails Foundation events is open. The only major change this season is the finish of the Mid Mountain Marathon, which will be more direct.

Birthday party packages available

Make someone's birthday an event to remember by having a party at the PC MARC. Two levels of packages are available. Package one includes room rental for 20 guests, and package two includes pizza, decorations and use of the PC MARC facility offerings. Receive a 10 percent discount when adding on offerings from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, Backyard Parties, and The Paint Mixer. For more info on booking a party, call 615-5400 or visit parkcityrecreation.org

Preschool and School age open gym

Black Diamond Gymnastics and Sports Center has opened its doors to preschool children, ages 1-5, and school age children, ages 5-18, to participate in open gym. The program is intended to help build gross motor development while indoors. Preschool open workouts are on Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. parents must attend with their children for preschool open gym. School age open workouts are on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 1:15 p.m. Parents are invited to watch from the observation room. The fee per child is $10 for preschool open gym and $15 for school age open gym. Preregister online at http://www.BlackDiamondGym.com under the calendar section or by phone at 435-615-1800.