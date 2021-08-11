Sports briefs August 11 – Aug 13





Summer in the City volleyball tournament

This year’s Summer in the City volleyball tournament will be held at City Park on Aug. 14. The tournament will be a men’s/women’s doubles tournament with the Novice-AA divisions playing on grass and open divisions on sand. To register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401.

Trailside Bike Park Downhill and Grill

On Friday, Aug. 20, Basin Recreation will host its Trailside Bike Park Downhill and Grill from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature barbecue, music, giveaways and plenty of biking around the park. For more information, visit basinrecreation.org or contact Phares Gines at 435-649-1564, ext. 13 or phares@basinrecreation.org .

Woodward Park City Race Series

The fourth race of Woodward Park City’s five-race series will be held on Friday, Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. The race is open to ages 7 and up, and riders of any skill level can participate. Registration only includes a ride up to the start of the race. For more information, visit woodwardparkcity.com .