Sports briefs August 11 – Aug 13
Summer in the City volleyball tournament
This year’s Summer in the City volleyball tournament will be held at City Park on Aug. 14. The tournament will be a men’s/women’s doubles tournament with the Novice-AA divisions playing on grass and open divisions on sand. To register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401.
Trailside Bike Park Downhill and Grill
On Friday, Aug. 20, Basin Recreation will host its Trailside Bike Park Downhill and Grill from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature barbecue, music, giveaways and plenty of biking around the park. For more information, visit basinrecreation.org or contact Phares Gines at 435-649-1564, ext. 13 or phares@basinrecreation.org.
Woodward Park City Race Series
The fourth race of Woodward Park City’s five-race series will be held on Friday, Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. The race is open to ages 7 and up, and riders of any skill level can participate. Registration only includes a ride up to the start of the race. For more information, visit woodwardparkcity.com.
Alford twins ready to push Miners into 5A competition
Max and Sam Alford are leaders on Park City’s offense and continue to keep their late father’s legacy alive.