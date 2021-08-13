Sports briefs August 14 – August 17
Trailside Bike Park Downhill and Grill
On Friday, Aug. 20, Basin Recreation will host its Trailside Bike Park Downhill and Grill from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature barbecue, music, giveaways and plenty of biking around the park. For more information, visit basinrecreation.org or contact Phares Gines at 435-649-1564, ext. 13 or phares@basinrecreation.org.
Red Bull 400 returns to Park City
The sixth Red Bull 400 event in Park City will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Utah Olympic Park. Participants will race to the top of the Olympic ski jump in “the hardest 400m sprint in the world.” The event is open to men and women ages 16 and up and features seven different options. To learn more and register, visit redbull.com.
Woodward Park City Race Series
The fourth race of Woodward Park City’s five-race series will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, at 5 p.m. The race is open to ages 7 and up, and riders of any skill level can participate. Registration only includes a ride up to the start of the race. For more information, visit woodwardparkcity.com.
Park City’s boys golf team tees off on a new season
The Miners finished their first tournament of the season in a tie for third place, one stroke behind second and 20 strokes behind first.