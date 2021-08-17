Sports briefs August 18 – August 20





Red Bull 400 canceled

Park City Ski & Snowboard announced on its website that the Red Bull 400 and the Park City 200 have been canceled due to the Parleys Canyon fire. The Red Bull 400 involves participants racing up one of the ski jumps at the Utah Olympic Park in what Red Bull describes as “the hardest 400m race in the world.” The event was originally scheduled for Aug. 21.

Cardboard boat race

The PC MARC will host a cardboard boat race on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m. Park City Recreation will provide materials for the construction of the boats, which will take place between Aug. 23 and Aug. 27. Registration runs through Aug. 20 and costs $40. For more information, visit parkcityrecreation.org .

Community Mountain Bike Ride Day

On Sunday, Aug. 22, Woodward Park City will be holding a community ride day from noon to 4 p.m. Lift tickets will be sold at a discount. Members can stop by the member appreciation booth for giveaways. For more information, visit woodwardparkcity.com .