Sports briefs August 21 – August 24





Postponed Basin Recreation Events

Due to recent weather and trail conditions, Basin Recreation postponed its Downhill and Grill and Movie in the Park events. They were originally scheduled to be held on Friday but have been moved back to Friday, Aug. 27. For more information on Downhill and Grill, Movie in the Park and other upcoming Basin Recreation events, visit basinrecreation.org.

Park City Ski & Snowboard Trail Running Series

Registration is open for Park City Ski & Snowboard’s trail running series, which starts with a race from Iron Bill’s to Moose Puddle on Sept. 22. Runners of all abilities ages 9 and up are welcome to sign up. Registration costs $30 before Aug. 31 and $35 after for adults and $20 before Aug. 31 and $25 after for those who are 18 and younger. The trail running series supports local ski programs. For more information, visit parkcityss.org.

Spikeball hangout

Park City Recreation’s final spikeball hangout of the summer will be held on Monday, Aug. 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Hangouts are open to newcomers and spikeball veterans alike, and the registration cost is $8. For more information, visit parkcityrecreation.org .