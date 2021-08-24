Sports briefs August 25 – August 27





Park City Ski & Snowboard trail running series

Registration is open for Park City Ski & Snowboard’s trail running series, which starts with a race from Iron Bill’s to Moose Puddle on Sept. 22. Runners of all abilities ages 9 and up are welcome to sign up. Registration costs $30 before Aug. 31 and $35 after for adults and $20 before Aug. 31 and $25 after for those who are 18 and younger. The trail running series supports local ski programs. For more information, visit parkcityss.org.

Tour de Suds

The Tour des Suds, a 7-mile mountain bike race from City Park to the top of Guardsman Pass, returns on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. Registration costs $30 until Aug. 31. Awards will be given for performance and the craziest costumes. For more information, visit mountaintrails.org.

First Friday at Woodward Park City

Woodward Park City’s final First Friday of the summer will be on Friday, Sept. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature live music from local artists, food and drinks from local businesses and more. Participants can enjoy mountain biking as well as Woodward Park City’s indoor offerings. For more information, visit woodwardparkcity.com.