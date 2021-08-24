Sports briefs August 25 – August 27
Park City Ski & Snowboard trail running series
Registration is open for Park City Ski & Snowboard’s trail running series, which starts with a race from Iron Bill’s to Moose Puddle on Sept. 22. Runners of all abilities ages 9 and up are welcome to sign up. Registration costs $30 before Aug. 31 and $35 after for adults and $20 before Aug. 31 and $25 after for those who are 18 and younger. The trail running series supports local ski programs. For more information, visit parkcityss.org.
Tour de Suds
The Tour des Suds, a 7-mile mountain bike race from City Park to the top of Guardsman Pass, returns on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. Registration costs $30 until Aug. 31. Awards will be given for performance and the craziest costumes. For more information, visit mountaintrails.org.
First Friday at Woodward Park City
Woodward Park City’s final First Friday of the summer will be on Friday, Sept. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature live music from local artists, food and drinks from local businesses and more. Participants can enjoy mountain biking as well as Woodward Park City’s indoor offerings. For more information, visit woodwardparkcity.com.
Park City looks to bounce back against Pine View after second straight close loss
After two tough losses to start the year, the Miners are hoping to end the skid on Friday night against Pine View.