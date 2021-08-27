Sports briefs August 27 – August 31





Friday Adventures

Park City Recreation will host Friday Adventures for homeschoolers and remote learners ages 6 to 12 to have an opportunity to be physically active with kids their age. The program runs every Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more information, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401.

Bike with Basin’s Youth Fall Rides

From Sept. 7 to Sept. 30, Basin Recreation’s Bike with Basin program will be offering guided rides for kids between the ages of 6 and 15. Younger riders will work on building their bike skills, and older riders will focus on improving their single-track riding. Riders will meet once a week at different trails and must provide their own bikes. The program costs $80. To learn more and register, visit basinrecreation.org .

Walk with Ease

Basin Recreation’s Walk with Ease program starts on Sept. 7 and runs through Sept. 30. The four-week program uses walking as a way to help or prevent arthritis. Sessions are taught by certified instructors through the Arthritis Foundation and meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. The program costs $20 and is free with a Silver Sneakers or Renew Active card. To learn more and register, visit basinrecreation.org .