Sports briefs August 27 – August 31
Friday Adventures
Park City Recreation will host Friday Adventures for homeschoolers and remote learners ages 6 to 12 to have an opportunity to be physically active with kids their age. The program runs every Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more information, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401.
Bike with Basin’s Youth Fall Rides
From Sept. 7 to Sept. 30, Basin Recreation’s Bike with Basin program will be offering guided rides for kids between the ages of 6 and 15. Younger riders will work on building their bike skills, and older riders will focus on improving their single-track riding. Riders will meet once a week at different trails and must provide their own bikes. The program costs $80. To learn more and register, visit basinrecreation.org.
Walk with Ease
Basin Recreation’s Walk with Ease program starts on Sept. 7 and runs through Sept. 30. The four-week program uses walking as a way to help or prevent arthritis. Sessions are taught by certified instructors through the Arthritis Foundation and meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. The program costs $20 and is free with a Silver Sneakers or Renew Active card. To learn more and register, visit basinrecreation.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Walking 9 holes in Park City golf coach George Murphy’s shoes
Park City golf coach George Murphy’s job is more than just teaching mechanics on a match day.