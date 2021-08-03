Sports briefs August 4 – August 6
Summer in the City volleyball tournament
This year’s Summer in the City volleyball tournament will be held at City Park on Aug. 14. The tournament will be a men’s/women’s doubles tournament with the Novice-AA divisions playing on grass and open divisions on sand. To register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401.
Cardboard boat race
The PC MARC will be hosting a cardboard boat race on Aug. 28. There will be a youth division for ages 5 to 15 as well as an adult division for those who are 16 and older. Registration is $40. To register, visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401.
Movie in the Park
This month’s Movie in the Park will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Trailside Park’s upper field. “Raya and the Last Dragon” will be shown at dusk. For more information, contact Lily Wolfe at 435-649-1564, ext. 29 or lily@basinrecreation.org.
