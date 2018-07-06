Sports briefs: Basin Recreation’s Backyard Bash

Basin Recreation's Backyard Bash

Come out to Basin's Willow Creek Park on July 14 for the fourth-annual Cornhole Classic, inaugural Picklefest Pickleball Tournament and second-annual Sun of a Beach Volleyball Tournament.

Pickleball and Volleyball will be mixed doubles (must have partners of different genders). All tournaments will be double elimination. Registration is available online. Pickleball and volleyball start at 8 a.m. Cornhole starts at noon. There is a $30 team registration fee per tournament. Participants must be 18 or older to participate. For more information, visit basinrecreation.org or call 435-655-0999.

Mountain Miles Run

Basin Recreation is hosting the Mountain Miles run on July 21 at 7 a.m. The race, with 3- and 5-mile groups, will start at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, and there will be Pioneer Day-themed refreshments at the finish line. Cost for the run, including pie and root beer, is $25 for adults (18 and older) and $10 for kids (under 18 years old). Sign up online at basinrecreation.org or at The Fieldhouse.

Basin Recreation fall soccer

Basin Recreation's fall soccer is a recreational soccer league designed for boys and girls in preschool through ninth grade. Each player will be placed on a team and will receive a uniform, coach, and a ticket to a Monarchs game. The league starts on August 20 and runs through October 13. For more information, visit basinrecreation.org to register or call 435-655-0999.

PC MARC swim lessons

The PC MARC is offering swimming lessons on weekday evenings and Saturdays for children ages 6 months to 12 years old. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for details.