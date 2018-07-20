Sports briefs: Basin Rec’s 2018 Youth Flag Football League

Basin Rec's 2018 Youth Flag Football League

Basin Recreation's NFL Football League is designed for boys and girls in first through eighth grade. Each player will be evaluated and placed on a team. Official NFL jerseys and flags will be provided. The league will run Aug. 20 through Oct. 13. Registrants are asked to download the organization's DASH App, which grants access to players' schedules and practice locations. Preseason clinics are available for an extra charge of $45. Officials and volunteer coaches are needed. For more information visit basinrecreation.org or email Sydney Bull at sydney@basinrecreation.org.

Silver Mountain swim lessons

Silver Mountain Sports Club has openings available for session 4 swimming lessons, beginning July 23. The club also offers private lessons for all ages. Memberships is not a requirement for swim lessons. Go to SilverMountainSportsClub.com for more information or call Silver Mountain Aquatics at 435-649-6670 ext. 107.

Basin Recreation fall soccer

Basin Recreation's fall soccer is a recreational soccer league designed for boys and girls in preschool through ninth grade. Each player will be placed on a team and will receive a uniform, coach, and a ticket to a Real Monarchs game. The league starts on August 20 and runs through October 13. For more information, visit basinrecreation.org to register or call 435-655-0999.

Basic skating camp

Ice skaters at least four years of age and of all skill levels are invited to attend Park City Ice Arena's basic skating camp from July 30 to August 3, 9 a.m. to noon.

Skaters should have some experience skating, whether it be group skating classes, private lessons or recreational experience and should be able to skate on their own can comfortably without assistance. This camp has a recreational focus. The camp costs $210. To register call 435-615-5707 or visit parkcityice.org.

PC MARC swim lessons

The PC MARC is offering swimming lessons on weekday evenings and Saturdays for children ages 6 months to 12 years old. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for details.

Swim lessons at Silver Mountain

Registration for summer swim lessons at Silver Mountain Sports Club is now open. Classes are available for all abilities, including parent-child lessons and private lessons. All lessons are held at the club's Prospector location. Non-members are welcome. Contact Silver Mountain Sports Club Aquatics at 435-649-6670 ext. 107 or email swim@SilverMountainSpa.com.

JIU JITSU

BJJ Revolution Team Jiu Jitsu is offered on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Silver Mountain Sports Club in Prospector. Group and private lessons are available in Brazilian jiu jitsu, and "No-gi" submission grappling for sport, self-defense, and fitness purposes. Sessions are available for children and adults starting at $100 per month. Contact 435-714-0321 or sign up at Silver Mountain Sports Club, 2080 Gold Dust Lane in Prospector.

Beach pool open

Silver Mountain Sports Club's beach entry pool with water slide and lazy river are open daily, and are accessible without a membership. Punch passes are available. The pool is open from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays until 8pm.