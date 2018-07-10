Sports briefs

Basin Recreation's Backyard Bash

Basin Recreation is hosting its Backyard Bash at Willow Creek Park on July 14 for the fourth annual Cornhole Classic, inaugural Picklefest Pickleball Tournament and second annual Sun of a Beach Volleyball Tournament.

Pickleball and Volleyball will be mixed doubles, where participants must have partners of different genders. All tournaments will be double elimination. Registration is available online. Pickleball and volleyball start at 8 a.m. Cornhole starts at noon. There is a $30 team registration fee per tournament. Participants must be 18 or older to participate. For more information, visit basinrecreation.org or call 435-655-0999.

Register Now for Basin Rec's 2018 Youth NFL Flag Football League

Basin Recreation's NFL Football League is designed for boys and girls in first through eighth grade. Each player will be evaluated and placed on a team. Official NFL jerseys and flags will be provided. The league will run Aug. 20 through Oct. 13. Registrants are asked to download the organization's DASH App, which grants access to players' schedules and practice locations. Preseason clinics are available for an extra charge of $45. Officials and volunteer coaches are needed. For more information visit basinrecreation.org or email Sydney Bull at sydney@basinrecreation.org.

Pre- and Postnatal Yoga

Recommended Stories For You

As part of a workshop designed for new and expecting moms, pre- and postnatal yoga is designed to promote mindfulness, movement and meditation. Classes started on Tuesday, July 10 and run Tuesday evenings from 6 to 7 p.m. at the PC MARC. Sign up for the whole session or drop in to individual sessions. Newborns are welcome. Register at parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for additional information.

Mountain Miles Run

Basin Recreation is hosting the Mountain Miles run on July 21 at 7 a.m. The race, with 3- and 5-mile groups, will start at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, and there will be Pioneer Day-themed refreshments at the finish line. Cost for the run, including pie and root beer, is $25 for adults (18 and older) and $10 for kids (under 18 years old). Sign up online at basinrecreation.org or at The Fieldhouse.

Silver Mountain swim lessons

Silver Mountain Sports Club has openings available for session 4 swimming lessons, beginning July 23rd. The club also offers private lessons for all ages. Memberships is not a requirement for swim lessons. Go to SilverMountainSportsClub.com for more information or call Silver Mountain Aquatics at 435-649-6670 ext. 107.

Basin Recreation fall soccer

Basin Recreation's fall soccer is a recreational soccer league designed for boys and girls in preschool through ninth grade. Each player will be placed on a team and will receive a uniform, coach, and a ticket to a Real Monarchs game. The league starts on August 20 and runs through October 13. For more information, visit basinrecreation.org to register or call 435-655-0999.

Basic skating camp

Ice skaters at least four years of age and of all skill levels are invited to attend Park City Ice Arena's basic skating camp from July 30 to August 3, 9 a.m. to noon.

Skaters should have some experience skating, whether it be group skating classes, private lessons or recreational experience and should be able to skate on their own can comfortably without assistance. This camp has a recreational focus. The camp costs $210. To register call 435-615-5707 or visit parkcityice.org.

PC MARC swim lessons

The PC MARC is offering swimming lessons on weekday evenings and Saturdays for children ages 6 months to 12 years old. Visit parkcityrecreation.org or call 435-615-5401 for details.

Swim lessons at Silver Mountain

Registration for summer swim lessons at Silver Mountain Sports Club is now open. Classes are available for all abilities, including parent-child lessons and private lessons. All lessons are held at the club's Prospector location. Non-members are welcome. Contact Silver Mountain Sports Club Aquatics at 435-649-6670 ext. 107 or email swim@SilverMountainSpa.com.

Assistant basketball coach wanted

Park City High School Girls Basketball has a new head varsity coach and is seeking coaches to fill an assistant coaching position. Call Head Coach Brett Isaacson at 301-830-3977 or email parkcitygirlshoops@gmail.com for information. This will be a paid position for the 2018-2019 winter season.

JIU JITSU

BJJ Revolution Team Jiu Jitsu is offered on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Silver Mountain Sports Club in Prospector. Group and private lessons are available in Brazilian jiu jitsu, and "No-gi" submission grappling for sport, self-defense, and fitness purposes. Sessions are available for children and adults starting at $100 per month. Contact 435-714-0321 or sign up at Silver Mountain Sports Club, 2080 Gold Dust Lane in Prospector.

SILVER MOUNTAIN SUMMER MEMBERSHIPS

Silver Mountain Sports Club family summer memberships are available from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Summer memberships grant pool access, including a water slide, lazy river, poolside grill, kids castle and muscle beach. The summer membership also includes use of both club locations and all fitness classes. Call 435-649-6670 for inquiries or visit SilverMountainSportsClub.com.